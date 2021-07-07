Roger Federer Loses at Wimbledon, Maybe for the Last Time

WIMBLEDON, England – If this was the end for Roger Federer at Wimbledon, it seemed far from appropriate.

He enchanted so much on center court, tennis’s most famous lawn, but on Wednesday the magic was lacking as he shot forehands, misjudged volleys and, in the strangest moments, struggled with his balance. and his footwork.

He’s won and lost thrillers against the greats in the game at the All England Club: Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

But in that quarter-final he was beaten, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0, in just one hour and 49 minutes by Hubert Hurkacz, a rising Polish player who had never passed third. round in any Grand Slam Event until this tournament.

Federer, 39 and playing in post-operative lap, has not confirmed that this is his last appearance at Wimbledon, but he has also not ruled out the possibility.