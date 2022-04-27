Roger Federer plans tournament return at Swiss Indoors in October



Roger Federer wants to return to tournament tennis after more than a year away from the tour by playing in Swiss indoor in October.

Basel’s event announced in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday that the 20-time Grand Slam champion had “officially entered the tournament and will appear on the entry list with the No. 9 secured ATP ranking”.

His agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed to the Associated Press that Federer’s plan.

According to the website, Federer’s first match is scheduled for October 25.

The 40-year-old Swiss star has not played a competitive match since losing to Hubert Hurcage 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 7. Federer underwent surgery shortly after the defeat. Repairing damage to her meniscus and cartilage in her right knee – the third time in 1 1/2 years that knee was operated on.

Federer has won a record eight men’s championships at the All England Club. He and Novak Djokovic tied for the second-overall major tennis title won by a man; They have overtaken Rafael Nadal, who has 21.

Federer said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper in November that he expected to miss Wimbledon this year – starting on June 27 – and was not sure when he would be able to play at a higher level again, although he did “what I want as a professional tennis player. I want to see the last thing I can do. “

In February, Federer and Nadal announced that they were both planning to participate in the Laver Cup in London on September 23-25.

This will mark Federer’s return to action for the first time since last July – not in a full-fledged tournament but in a team event set up by his governing body.

Federer has won the Swiss Indoor Trophy 10 times. The tournament will return this year after being closed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus epidemic.