Roger Federer said on Saturday that his return to any tournament after his knee surgery last year would not be until at least the end of the summer.

The 40-year-old tennis great has given the Swiss broadcaster SRF an update on her long rehabilitation when she took part in a women’s World Cup ski race in Langerhead, where she has a home.

It confirmed Federer’s comments in November that he would not return in time for Wimbledon in June, although he did not mention his plans for the US Open, which starts on August 29, on Saturday.

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates on Saturday, June 5, 2021, after defeating Dominic Koeffer of Germany in their third round match on the 7th day of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France. (AP Photo / Thibault Camus)

Federer told SRF that his rehabilitation was progressing well enough that he was now thinking about playing again. Earlier, she said that the inspiration for the surgery last August was to protect her future standard of living with her family instead of returning to competitive tennis.

Federer tied 20 Grand Slam singles titles with Novak Djokovic and is now one less than Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st at the Australian Open in January.

