Roger Federer withdraws from the Olympics

Former world number one and 20-time Swiss Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics citing a knee injury. The eight-time Wimbledon champion also missed the 2016 Rio Olympics due to a knee injury.“During the grass-court season, I unfortunately hit my knee and I accepted that I should withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics,” Federer said in a note posted on social media. I am very disappointed, because whenever I have represented Switzerland, it has been an honor for me and a highlight of my career. I’ve already started rehabilitation hoping to get back on tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team well.

Federer lost in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2021, which ended on Sunday. The 3-year-old won a gold medal in the doubles at the 200 Olympic Games, along with Stan Wawrinka, but lost in the singles semifinals. At the 2012 London Olympics, he won a silver medal after losing in a straight set to Britain’s Andy Murray in the final.

