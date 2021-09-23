Roger Federer’s deep passion for the Laver Cup

Roger Federer has always been a student of tennis. As a teenager more than 20 years ago, Federer was interested in who the sport’s great historical figure was, what he won and how he styled his strokes.

Federer competed with Australia’s Rod Laver, the only tennis player to win a Grand Slam – Wimbledon and the Australian, French and United States Championships – twice, in 1962 and 1969. Federer’s own game is reminiscent of Laver’s brilliant groundstrokes. Explosive but perfectly timed effort to the net.

It was with Laver’s concurrence that in 2017 Federer helped create the Laver Cup, an exhibition team competition featuring six of Europe’s top men’s players, facing six from the rest of the world. The event has been held in Prague, Chicago and Geneva. After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, it will be held at TD Garden in Boston from Friday to Sunday.

“In our sport, we don’t have enough platforms for former greats, legends of the game,” Federer said over the telephone from his home in Switzerland, where he is being rehabilitated from surgery on his right knee, leaving him to miss was forced. US Open. “If you look at golf, they have a great way to go about it. Former players are always around, always welcoming and always giving advice to young players. An event like the Laver Cup is held by veterans like Rod Laver and There is a way to shine a light on many others who paved the way for us.”