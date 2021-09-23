Roger Federer’s deep passion for the Laver Cup
Roger Federer has always been a student of tennis. As a teenager more than 20 years ago, Federer was interested in who the sport’s great historical figure was, what he won and how he styled his strokes.
Federer competed with Australia’s Rod Laver, the only tennis player to win a Grand Slam – Wimbledon and the Australian, French and United States Championships – twice, in 1962 and 1969. Federer’s own game is reminiscent of Laver’s brilliant groundstrokes. Explosive but perfectly timed effort to the net.
It was with Laver’s concurrence that in 2017 Federer helped create the Laver Cup, an exhibition team competition featuring six of Europe’s top men’s players, facing six from the rest of the world. The event has been held in Prague, Chicago and Geneva. After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, it will be held at TD Garden in Boston from Friday to Sunday.
“In our sport, we don’t have enough platforms for former greats, legends of the game,” Federer said over the telephone from his home in Switzerland, where he is being rehabilitated from surgery on his right knee, leaving him to miss was forced. US Open. “If you look at golf, they have a great way to go about it. Former players are always around, always welcoming and always giving advice to young players. An event like the Laver Cup is held by veterans like Rod Laver and There is a way to shine a light on many others who paved the way for us.”
Federer, along with his longtime agent Tony Godsik, has played his part to connect some of the best in the game, past and present, through the Laver Cup. Their two captains are Björn Borg, winner of five straight Wimbledon and six French Open titles, and John McEnroe, who won the US Open four times and three Wimbledon championships. Vice-captain McEnroe’s younger brother Patrick, a 1991 Australian Open semifinalist, and Borg’s Swedish compatriot and former world number 4 Thomas Enquist.
Six players from Borg’s European team are in the top 10. He is No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who defeated Novak Djokovic to win the US Open this month; No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas; No. 4 Alexander Zverev; No. 5 Andrey Rublev; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini; and No. 10 Casper Rudd.
McEnroe’s team is World No. 11 Felix Auger-Aliasim, No. 12 Dennis Shapovalov, No. 15 Diego Schwartzman, No. 19 Reilly Opelka, No. 22 John Isner and No. 95 Nick Kyrgios. They compete alternately in 12 singles and doubles matches in the day and evening sessions on all weekends.
Opelka is playing the Laver Cup for the first time. He has wanted to play for a long time.
Opelka, who reached the round of 16 of the US Open, said, “The Laver Cup is the Laver Cup.” “He’s capitalized on everything. He’s created the dream event. Who wouldn’t want to be there? Anything that has Rod Laver’s name on it, Federer’s name, that’s a huge honor.”
Although it appears on paper that Team Europe, with more highly ranked competitors, has an advantage, the format of the event is a great equalizer. There are singles and doubles matches, and the points totals are cumulative with one point for each win on the first day, two points on the second and three points on the third. Players on the winning team, from the first to 13 points, receive an additional $250,000 in attendance fees based on each player’s ranking.
In 2017, Federer defeated Kyrgios 11–9 in a match tiebreaker to seal victory for Team Europe. Then two years ago, the European team won for the third consecutive year when the World team took the lead in the last two matches, but then Federer defeated Isner 6–4, 7–6(3) and Zverev defeated Milos Raonic in the final. Defeated Match 6-4, 3-6, 10-4. In the Laver Cup, a super tiebreaker is played in lieu of the third set.
Federer has not played this year. Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem are also absent, both injured. Djokovic, who represented Europe in 2018, declined to participate.
“Obviously we’re missing the top three guys, but our team is one of the strongest I think we’ve ever had,” said Zverev, who, along with Joe Isner and Kyrgios, won the four-time Laver Cup. are competitors. “We have guys from all the young gun generation, which is great to watch. All very inspired. It’s going to be a fun, entertaining week for all of us.”
In a commercial sense, it is hard to argue with facing so many top players in multiple matches over three days.
“We knew from the beginning that this event would be a success,” Godcic said. “The secret is the sauce format. It just works because so many matches go over the wire, or what we call the Laver Breaker. It makes it more interesting for the players. When you’re playing against your biggest rivals If you do, the pressure of your teammates is high while your other rivals are encouraging you.”
Federer has been associated with the Laver Cup from the beginning. He fretted the first year in Prague when he wasn’t sure fans would come for the first match at 11 a.m. (the arena was packed). He was worried when Nadal hurt himself and was out on the final day in Geneva in 2019 and then had to deal with an irritable John McEnroe, who wanted to make his last-minute player replacement. But he mostly enjoyed it when he got the opportunity to play doubles with Nadal for the only time in his career.
“Of course, the duet with Rafa was really special because there was a lot of hype before that,” Federer said of the match in Prague in 2017. He defeated Americans Jack Sock and Sam Querrey 6-4, 1-6. 10-5.
For Federer, the real highlight of the Laver Cup is the camaraderie between the players, who usually stare at each other at the nets rather than sitting side by side on comfortable benches. Even though his playing days are coming to an end, Federer is sure he will continue to support the event.
“I definitely see myself getting involved,” he said. “I’d love to be captain one day. I think it’s a beautiful way to get rivals to coexist for a week together. It’s really fun and cool to share a locker room with these guys you know.” Usually share, but don’t talk strategy and see how everyone prepares and really supports each other. Usually you are not happy against each other, but if they win It doesn’t matter if you lose or not. This time it’s very different.”
And as far as being the previous champions of the game, including the 83-year-old Laver, is concerned, that’s what Federer wants.
“This event belongs together,” Federer said. “That’s what I wanted. It’s wisdom, stories, legends telling stories to the younger generation. I’m happy in those teams, listening to Bjorn, seeing John, seeing Rocket [Laver] And watching the youth learn from the elders. This knowledge is passing down. “
