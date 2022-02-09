Sports

Roger Goodell calls Dolphins tanking allegations ‘very disturbing’, says it ‘won’t be tolerated’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had his Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday, and he was asked about the lack of minority head coaches in the league in recent years.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

(AP Photo / Morry Gash)

The issue came to the fore recently after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, Giant, and Broncos last week. Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him 100,000 for each loss back in 2019 so the team could land the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Goodell said during his press conference that it was “very disturbing” because it could affect the integrity of the sport. He reiterated that the NFL would look into the allegations, and if it finds anything that violates the integrity of the league, it “won’t be tolerated.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross before the game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Mark Brown / Getty Images)

In addition to the civil lawsuit, Goodell said the NFL will deal with discrimination in a serious way if he believes teams are violating that principle. The commissioner said the league “won’t tolerate racism. We won’t tolerate discrimination.”

Goodell said that the NFL will see if policies like the “Rooney Rule” need to be modified.

Goodell added he “bears responsibility” for the league’s struggles in improving diversity in coaching and other high-ranking positions on teams and in the league. He said that as a league there is no subject that has been “discussed more frequently” over the past five years other than increasing diversity.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the Las Vegas Raiders play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the Las Vegas Raiders play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

Goodell says the league needs to make sure “we’re doing everything we possibly can to be more successful.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

