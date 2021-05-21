Roger Hawkins, drummer for The Swampers and on hit recordings with Aretha Franklin and others, dies at 75

Roger Hawkins, the customary drummer for the studio band immortalised as “The Swampers” throughout the rock hit Sweet Dwelling Alabama, died Thursday.

Hawkins, who was 75, died after a protracted sickness, acknowledged Ana Hyde, studio and operations supervisor at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.

Hawkins was the drummer for the legendary Muscle Shoals Rhythm Half, moreover often often known as “The Swampers”. He was a founding father of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, alongside alongside with his companions, Jimmy Johnson, David Hood and Barry Beckett.

A Fb submit from the studio paid tribute to Hawkins whom Jerry Wexler often known as “the supreme drummer of all time”

“We maintain you Roger. Leisure in Peace and understand over us as we’re all higher for having recognized you. We’re able to think about you as we hear to your many hits alongside with, “Admire Your self,” “Mustang Sally,” “When A Man Loves A Girl,” “Chain of Fools,” “I’ll Select You There” and so many extra,” the submit examine.

Roger performed on tons of of hit recordings. His session credit score comprise recordings with Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge, Bob Seger, Clarence Carter, The Staples Singers, Paul Simon, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Winwood, Otis Redding, James Brown, Etta James, Levon Helm, Alicia Keys and a ramification of extra.

In lieu of flowers, the household helpful donations be made to the Muscle Shoals Music Basis or the Alabama Music Corridor of Status.