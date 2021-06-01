Rohan Mehra, Rohit Verma React To Karan Mehra





Goregaon: Actor Rohan Mehra, who performed the function of Karan Mehra’s son in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has reacted to the arrest of the actor, in reference to the home dispute. Expressing his shock, he mentioned that within the 5 years that he’s identified Karan, he has by no means heard him elevate his voice. He feels that it’s their private life and so they solely know what has gone incorrect. In an interview with SpotboyE, YRKKH mentioned that even in a high-pressure atmosphere like Bigg Boss, Karan was capable of keep calm. Additionally Learn – Nisha Rawal Accuses Karan Mehra of Bodily Assault, Says ‘He Used To Punch Me, Even Hit Me With Bat’

Rohan was quoted as saying, “I’m extraordinarily shocked to learn the information. However I gained’t wish to touch upon the matter in the intervening time as I really feel it’s their private life and so they solely know what has gone incorrect. I do know him since final 5-6 years and he’s an excellent particular person in actual life. He has been very respectful in the direction of with everybody working with him on the units together with technicians. I’ve by no means seen him shedding his mood or elevating his voice on any person. In actual fact, we now have stayed collectively in Bigg Boss the place controlling oneself at instances turns into very tough however there additionally he was the one who has at all times maintained his calm.” Additionally Learn – Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Home Dispute: Kashmera Shah Reveals ‘He Has Been Hitting Her’

Nisha’s good buddy Rohit Verma advised India Boards, “Each couple has their ups and downs in life .. I really feel that’s what makes a relationship, the identical incident taking place in any regular household won’t be so uncovered because it occurs with the celebs, their life is all in entrance of the general public. What precisely went incorrect or what’s the reality solely they know what goes on between. Nisha and Karan have at all times been such great individuals all of us love them and look ahead to their firm however future has its personal method. Each human goes via the darkish patch in life and all these lows additionally include a blessing so let’s hope no matter is greatest for them takes place with out a lot ache and ugliness. I pray for early peace and respite between them relaxation the reality will floor in a correct course of time.” Additionally Learn – Karan Mehra Accused of Having Extramarital Affair, Nisha Rawal Says She Stored Mum to Save His Picture

Munisha Khatwani, Nisha’s shut buddy additionally addressed the media on the problem and mentioned that she helps Nisha within the home dispute case.

On Tuesday morning, Karan was arrested and was bailed out after a home disturbance along with his spouse, Nisha Rawal. As per the ANI report, the actor was arrested after his spouse Nisha filed a criticism within the Goregaon space final evening after a brawl between the couple.

Opening up concerning the challenge, Karan Mehra advised India In the present day, “It’s unhappy that after so a few years of marriage this occurred. We’ve been discussing this for the final one month as a result of issues have been a bit unusual between us for a very long time. So, we had been pondering that if we must always half methods or what ought to we do. So we had been attempting to sort things.”

“Nisha’s brother, Rohit Sethiya, had additionally come to enhance issues. Later, Nisha and her brother requested for an alimony quantity, which was too excessive, and I mentioned it was not doable for me. Final evening additionally, we spoke about it. He got here to me at round 10 pm. After I mentioned it gained’t be doable for me, he urged taking the authorized method. After the dialog, I got here to my room. I used to be speaking to my mom over the telephone when Nisha barged in and began hurling abuses at me, my dad and mom, and my brother. She began shouting loudly and never solely that Nisha even spat on me. After I requested Nisha to exit, she threatened me by saying ‘see what I do now’ and went out. She then smashed her head on the wall, and advised everybody that I did it”, he added.

Talking about Nisha’s ‘stunning’ behaviour, he mentioned, “For me, it’s all very shocking. If Nisha asks for any quantity, from the place will I carry a lot cash. I used to be doing all this for Kavish, my little one. It may have been solved with talks. My dad and mom had been additionally attempting however Nisha left. I may see that she was attempting to get me away from my little one.”

He additionally revealed that the police is aware of that the case is faux. He mentioned, “Nisha’s brother got here and raised his hand on me. He assaulted me…slapped me and hit me on the chest too. I advised his brother that I had not hit Nisha, and he may test it on the digicam of the home, however the cameras had been already switched off. They began recording all of the movies, after which they known as the police, however the police additionally did nothing as a result of they know what the reality is. In the event that they file a false case, the reality will come out. If tomorrow an investigation is performed, the reality might be out.”