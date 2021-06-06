Rohanpreet Singh Shares Mushy Photos With His Queen





Mumbai: Singer and Indian Idol 12 decide Neha Kakkar turned 33-years-old as we speak. This her first birthday along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and he left no stone unturned to make her birthday a memorable one. Taking to Instagram, he shared a brand new set of images from her birthday celebrations. Within the photographs, the much-in-love couple might be seen being all mushy as they twin in black. With lovely ornament with pink balloons and multi truffles seen on the backdrop, the couple is all set to benefit from the night. Additionally Learn – Neha Kakkar Receives Love Letter, Basket of Meals Gadgets From Rohanpreet Singh, Her Response is Unmissable

Whereas Neha regarded ravishing in a deep-neckline black high teamed up with matching pants and daring crimson lipstick, Rohanpreet compliments her in a black shirt and ripped denim. Sharing the photographs, he wrote, “our First Birthday with Me.. I want I may offer you rather more.. 🥰 Anyway.. Happiest Birthday My Life!! My Queen. (sic)” Additionally Learn – Completely satisfied Birthday Neha Kakkar | Singing Sensation Neha’s 5 Magnificence Secrets and techniques to Swear by

Verify Photos Right here:

Earlier as we speak, Rohanpreet shared an endearing put up devoted to Neha on her birthday. Within the image, the couple might be seen posing fortunately with one another. He wrote, “Hey my love my queen and The Neha Kakkar…At present is your birthday…Mujhe kehna hai ke jitni care maine aapki ab tak ki hai, aane waale har ek din, major iss se zyada care karunga… Aap mujhe har ik means mein bht pyare lagte ho. Predominant promise krta hun major bhi aapko har khushi doonga (I need to say that I’ve been taking good care of you all this whereas. I’ll do it extra sooner or later. You look pretty in each means. I promise I’ll hold you cheerful).”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married final yr in Delhi on October 24. She is at present a decide on Indian Idol 12 together with Himesh Reshammiya.