Rohini Acharya News: Rohini Acharya’s Politics I Launch

Rohini attacks opponents a lot through social media Rohini Acharya, who looks gentle, beautiful and innocent, writes sharp posts on social media. His post is a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Not only that, Rohini works to create excitement among RJD activists through social media.

Nitish Kumar has been advised to leave the chair Rohini Acharya writes sharp posts on social media, this can be understood from her old posts. On June 2, 2021, Rohini tweeted: ‘Put your hand on your heart and ask the government. Do you deserve this chair? When the state does not recover. Awaken your conscience. Why don’t you get down from the chair, sir? ‘

Will Rohini be launched in politics? Seeing the way Rohini Acharya stays active through social media, the question often arises as to whether Lalu-Rabadi will bring this woman into politics. So far, however, no signs of this have been seen. But nothing can be said about Lalu’s family. When Lalu Yadav went to jail in the fodder scam, he surprised everyone and made his wife Rabdi Devi the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Expectations from Rohini considering the nature of Misa’s failure and Tej Pratap Lalu Prasad Yadav has already brought his eldest daughter Misa Bharti into politics. To launch Misa, Lalu let even an old friend and a strong leader like Ram Kripal Yadav separate from himself. Lalu had nominated her from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency for the grand launch of Misa. This place has been owned by Ram Kripal Yadav for a long time. Seeing his ticket cut, Ram Kripal Yadav got angry and contested against Misa on a BJP ticket but defeated him by a big margin. After this, Misa decided to do safe politics and by becoming a Rajya Sabha MP, she reduced her activism in state politics. Apart from this, the eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav is constantly challenging the leadership of his younger brother Tejaswi Yadav in the party. In such a scenario, discussions often start that Lalu Yadav can bring Rohini Acharya into politics.

Will Rohini come to the party as an alternative to rubber? When RJD was at the peak of Bihar politics, the role of Rabadi Devi was also considered along with Lalu Prasad Yadav. Because Rabadi Devi used to play an important role in connecting women voters in the state with the party. At this time, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is constantly taking decisions to get women voters in his party. On the other hand, since Rabdi Devi is away from active politics, there is no female face in the RJD who can give a strong answer to the inclination of women voters towards Nitish. In such a scenario, the RJD leadership should realize that they too want an alternative to Rabadi Devi to bring women voters with them. In such a situation, the question arises as to whether Lalu Yadav will associate Rohini Acharya with the party as an alternative to Rabri Devi for the good of RJD.

There is talk of making Rohini Acharya the Deputy Chief Minister. In 2016-17, the name of the then Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav came up in an anonymous property case while running the government with Nitish Kumar. Later, it was reported in the media that Rohini Acharya would replace Tejaswi Yadav as Deputy Chief Minister to improve the image of Lalu Yadav’s party and family. However, nothing like that happened. Lalu Yadav’s eldest daughter Misa and son-in-law Shailesh Kumar were also named in the anonymous property case at that time. For this reason, Rohini Acharya was nominated for the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Details of Rohini Acharya's family Rohini is the second daughter of Acharya Lalu Yadav and Rabadi Devi and is a doctor. Lalu Yadav was married to Rohini Acharya before completing MBBS. Rohini's father-in-law Rai Ranvijay Singh remains a senior official in the income tax department. Rohini's husband Samaresh Singh is a software engineer by profession. Samresh used to work in America at the time of marriage. Rai Ranvijay Singh is also an old friend of Lalu Yadav. Rohini has done MBBS from MGM, Jamshedpur. Rohini Acharya was living in Singapore with her husband till a few years ago. Samaresh has held good positions in places like Evercore Partners, GMR, Standard Chartered Bank. Rohini is believed to have shifted to Delhi after Lalu Yadav was convicted in the fodder scam. Rohini Acharya also has three children, whose photos she often posts on social media. Image Credit: All the pictures used in the news are taken from Rohini Acharya's Facebook page.

The largest political family in Bihar is in the headlines these days. Yes! You are right that we are talking about the family of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabadi Devi. In the Lalu-Rabdi family, Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are at war over who is the real heir of the party. Rohini Acharya, the third name in the well-known war between the brothers, has also been in the headlines for the past one year. Rohini targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by writing a horrific post on social media. In political circles, it is being speculated that Rohini will be Lalu Yadav’s second daughter after Misa Bharati.