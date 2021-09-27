Rohini Court Shootout: Rohini Court Shootout: Gangster Tillu Tajpuria gives instructions from jail

New Delhi

A major revelation has come to light in the Rohini court shooting case. It is learned that Tillu Tajpuria was in touch with the attackers before and after the firing. Tillu, who is lodged in Mandoli Jail, was covering every moment. The shooting took place in Delhi’s Rohini court on Friday. Jitendra Mann alias Gogi, one of Delhi’s notorious criminals, was killed by Tillu gangsters in a gang war between two groups. The scoundrel had entered the court in the guise of a lawyer. Police had killed two thugs in court.

Delhi Police have arrested two accused in the case. They are known as Umang Yadav and Vinay. Tillu Tajpuria, who is in jail, had given the responsibility of killing Gogi and others to Umang. Umang has left LLB. He had released two shooters in Rohini court in the guise of lawyers.

Another accused, Vinay, had helped dispose of both the shooters’ clothes and mobile phones after the encounter. Police have now seized clothes and mobiles.

According to sources, goon Tillu Tajpuria had planned to get rival Jitendra Gogi out of the way. He was sitting in jail giving instructions one by one. In Rohini court, he was taking small details from the attackers. For example, whether it reaches the court, how far the court is, when it will reach, etc.

This indicates a major lack of security. It also shows how criminals run their gangs fearlessly in prison. They get phone and internet access.

Both the shooters stopped at a flat in Haiderpur, about 3 km from Rohini Court. This flat belonged to Umang Yadav. Umang said he studied law for three years. He had a lawyer’s uniform.

The three had reached a mall near Rohini Court on September 24. Here he dressed as a lawyer. His plan was to kill Gogi. However, they failed. Umang had managed to escape from the scene.