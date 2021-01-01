Rohit arrives in Abu Dhabi: Rohit Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav arrive in Abu Dhabi for UAE leg of IPL 2021

Highlights The Indian players are currently on a tour of England

The second part of IPL will start from 1

A maximum of 13 matches will be played in Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, pacer Jaspreet Bumrah and batsman Suryakumar Yadav have reached Abu Dhabi for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). All three players arrived here with their families on a chartered flight.

Mumbai Indians announced the players who reached Abu Dhabi on their official Twitter handle. All players will now have to spend days in quarantine.

The Mumbai Indians on Saturday issued a statement saying, “The Mumbai Indians went to Abu Dhabi with their three Indian players, Captain Rohit Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. All three arrived with their families in the morning and will be kept apart for 6 days as per IPL guidelines.

The Indian team was currently playing a Test series with the hosts on a tour of England. Following the cancellation of the fifth and final Test to be played in Manchester, all the IPL franchises have started calling their players from London to the UAE.

The franchisee said, ‘Before leaving, all the members got RT PCR test negative. After reaching Abu Dhabi, RT PCR was tested again and its report was also negative.

The first half of IPL 2021 took place in India. The T20 league was postponed indefinitely on May 4 after a breach in Corona’s tight bio bubble. The UAE leg of the IPL will start on September 19. The first match will be between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The first match will be played in Sharjah on September 24 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. 13 matches will be played in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.