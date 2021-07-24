Rohit Jinjurke and Nita Shilimkars song Bimariyan trending with 12 million on YouTube | Rohit Jinjurke and Nita Shilimkar’s song Bimariyan trended, got 12 million views

New Delhi: The song ‘Bimariyan’ by Rohit Zinjurke and Nita Shilimkar is in the trending list these days with 12.2 million views in the trending list of YouTube. Let us tell you that the video of the song has been uploaded on YouTube by ‘Desi Music Factory’ 4 days ago.

Emotional story of young lovers

This song is sung by Preetinder with his melodious voice and music is given by Rajat Nagpal. At the same time, this song depicts the love story of two young lovers, in which we see that a boy and a girl fall in love with each other. But in every love there is definitely a weak link. Due to being a successful woman and very beautiful, the day after the girl, there are mad lovers. Her boyfriend does not like this thing, which becomes a point of fight between the two every time. But, the love of both never diminishes. Further in the video, the boy learns a lesson to those mad lovers, and apologizes to the girl. After this all the misunderstandings in both of them are removed.

romantic couple getting love

The pair of Rohit Zinjurke and Nita Shilimkar are looking very cute in this song. In real life, both Rohit and Nita are very good friends, and have become the first choice of millions as a successful influencer and actor. On the other hand, if we talk about Rohit Jingurke, he has become one of the most favorite creators for many people these days due to his unique content.

Rohit’s name is also reactionboi

Let us tell you that Rohit Zinjurke is also known as ‘ReactionBoi’. Through an interview, Rohit says, ‘The ladder of success is not that easy. You think that if you keep working hard, one day you will definitely get success. But, in today’s era only hard work is not enough. You need to create something good and unique. Because, the competition has increased and you need to create your identity by being a part of this crowd. I believe that I became successful when I was constantly active on social media with my content.

7 million followers in a year

Do you know that Rohit Jingurke has gained more than 7 million followers on Instagram in just one year. 1.91 million subscribers have been added to his YouTube channel.

