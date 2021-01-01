Rohit Roy’s daughter cries at the airport: Rohit Roy’s daughter Kiara cries at the airport and uncle Ronit Roy comforts her Watch the video:

A video of Rohit Roy’s daughter Kiara circulating on social media shows her hugging her father and uncle Ronit Roy. In the video, Rohit and Ronit are seen handling their sweetheart.

This video has been shared on social media by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. This video shows the whole family coming to drop them off at the airport. Kiara first saw her father Rohit clinging and crying. After this, seeing Uncle Ronit Roy, she hugs him and cries. Kiara’s mother Mansi Joshi Roy is also seen in this video.





We will tell you that Kiara has left for America for further study. Kiara did her education at Dhirubhai Ambani School and will now pursue further studies at Brown University, where she wants to stay for four years. Rohit and Mansi often share photos with their loved ones.



Users seem to be commenting a lot on this video. Someone has said – why, there are no schools and colleges in India? Some said – it was good to see that Rohit Roy was sending his daughter to study and giving priority to education.

