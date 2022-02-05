Rohit Sharma And Ishan Kishan Will Open Batting Against West Indies in First Match of IND vs WI ODI Series – IND vs WI: This batsman will open with Rohit Sharma, said the Indian captain

IND vs WI 1st ODI, Rohit Sharma Speaks on Opening Partner: Captain Rohit Sharma has revealed the name of his opening partner for the first ODI against West Indies. He also said that I have to take over from where Virat has left.

The first match of the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6. This match will be the 1000th ODI match of Team India. Before this match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma answered many questions of the media in the press conference. Along with this, he has also revealed the name of Ishan Kishan for the opening partner.

Captain Rohit Sharma said that he will open the innings with Ishan Kishan in the ODI series against West Indies as there is no other option available. At the same time, he said about his plans that the team does not need to make much changes. We play well and we shouldn’t panic after losing a series.

Rohit Sharma said, ‘Right now Ruturaj, Shreyas and Shikhar Dhawan are in isolation. He is on recovery. Ishan Kishan will open with me in the first ODI. He is the only option as Mayank was added to the team but he is in quarantine. His quarantine is not over yet and Ishan Kishan will open with me.

‘Don’t be afraid of losing a series’

He also said that, ‘We do not need much change. We just have to mold ourselves in different situations. We have done exceptionally well in ODI cricket in the last few years. We shouldn’t be scared of losing a series. We learned a lot from the South Africa series and we as a team will try to rectify this mistake.

It is worth noting that due to being Corona positive, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and reserve pacer Navdeep Saini are in isolation. He is out of the whole series. At the same time, Mayank Agarwal has been added to the team but he is still going through Quarantine. In such a situation, apart from Ishan Kishan, India has no other option.

The Indian team will play three ODIs against West Indies in Ahmedabad on February 6, 8 and 11. After this, three T20 matches will be played on 16, 18 and 20 February at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. With this series, Rohit Sharma will take to the field as a regular ODI and T20 captain for the first time.

India’s probable playing 11 for the first ODI is as follows:-

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.