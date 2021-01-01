Rohit Sharma beats Virat Kohli: Rohit Sharma beats Virat Kohli in ICC Test batting rankings: Rohit Sharma beats Virat Kohli in ICC Test rankings

Opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday surpassed his skipper Virat Kohli to become India’s top batsman in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.Rohit scored 1 and 5 in the third Test and reached the career-best fifth position. He has a total of 773 rating points which is seven more than Kohli. In November 2017, Kohli was not at the bottom of the ICC rankings among Indian batsmen.

Then Cheteshwar Pujara was second and he was fifth. Pujara has moved up three places to 15th with 91 in the second innings of the third Test against England at Headingley. Places Shabha Pant is still in 12th position after losing four places.

Indian fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah is also ranked ninth in the bowlers’ list. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remains second behind Australia’s Pat Cummins.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin have retained their third and fourth positions in the list of Test all-rounders. Jason Holder of the West Indies tops the list. England captain Joe Root has returned to the batting rankings after nearly six years, thanks to his outstanding performance in the ongoing World Test series against India. The 30-year-old Root started the series in fifth position but managed to reach the top spot with 507 runs in three Tests, trailing Kohli, Marnus Labushagan, Steve Smith and New Zealand captain Ken Williamson. He now has a 15-point lead over Williamson.

Root was second before the Leeds Test. He scored 121 in England’s lone innings at Leeds. Root finished last in December 2015 and was later overtaken by Williamson. After this, Smith and Kohli also reached the top of the rankings. In addition to these four, the last time South Africa’s AB de Villiers topped the batting chart was in November 2015. Root is now just one point behind the best 917 rating points of his career. He touched the figure in August 2015 with 130 against Australia in Nottingham.

In the weekly rankings, the England batsmen have gained openers Rory Burns (24th out of five places) and Johnny Bairstow (70th out of two places), while David Malan has scored 70 runs in the rankings. Re-entered 88th position. Among the bowlers, England’s experienced fast bowler James Anderson is back in the top five. Man-of-the-match Oli Robinson is ranked 36th out of nine after taking seven wickets in the match.

Craig Overton has re-entered 73rd place with three wickets in both innings. In the men’s T20 international rankings, Ireland’s Paul Sterling has moved up one place to 23rd with 24 and 37 runs against Zimbabwe. Kevin O’Brien has moved from 42nd to 39th in Dublin with 25 and 60 runs in two matches. Zimbabwe’s Tendai Chetara has moved up five places to 99th position in the list of bowlers.

