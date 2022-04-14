Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian to score 10000 T20 Run, Shikhar Dhawan becomes 1st batsman to hit 800 boundaries in IPL

Rohit Sharma 10000 Runs, Shikhar Dhawan Most Boundaries Record: In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Mumbai Indians suffered their fifth consecutive defeat on the night of 13 April. It was defeated by Punjab Kings by 12 runs. The account of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 is not yet opened. However, its captain Rohit Sharma made many personal achievements during the match against Punjab Kings. At the same time, Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan also made many records in his name.

Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman to hit 800 boundaries (fours and sixes) in IPL. Shikhar Dhawan has played 197 matches in IPL so far. In this he has scored 5981 runs at an average of 34.97 and strike rate of 126.85. This includes his 2 centuries and 45 half-centuries. He has hit 673 fours and 130 sixes (a total of 803 boundaries) in IPL so far.

Dhawan also became the highest run-scorer against Mumbai Indians. He left Suresh Raina behind. In IPL, Dhawan holds the record for scoring the most runs against three teams. Interestingly, there is a team Punjab Kings, of which he himself is now a part. Dhawan has scored 941 runs against Chennai Super Kings so far. At the same time, Gabbar of Team India has scored 894 runs against Punjab Kings.

Shikhar Dhawan In terms of scoring the most 50+ runs in IPL, he also reached joint number two. He equaled Virat Kohli. Dhawan has played 47 innings of 50+ runs in IPL so far. Kohli has also scored the same number of 50+ runs. David Warner is at the top in this matter. He has done this feat 55 times in IPL so far.

Rohit Sharma became the second Indian to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket during the match against Punjab Kings. Not only this, he became the fifth batsman to hit 500 fours in IPL. Rohit scored 28 runs in 17 balls during the match. He hit 3 fours and 2 sixes during his innings. Rohit completed his 10,000 runs in T20 cricket by hitting a six in the third ball of the fourth over of Mumbai’s innings.

Rohit Sharma He is the 7th batsman in the world and second in India to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Before him, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, David Warner have done this feat in their name. Gayle scored 14562 in 463 matches, Shoaib Malik 11698 in 472 matches, Pollard 11474 in 585 matches, Finch 10499 in 348 matches, Kohli 10379 in 330 matches, Warner scored 10373 runs in 315 matches. Rohit Sharma has 10003 runs in 362 matches.