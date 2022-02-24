Rohit Sharma Becomes Top Scorer in T20 International Surpassed Virat Kohli And Martin Guptill

Rohit Sharma Becomes Top Scorer in T20 International Cricket: Rohit Sharma has surpassed New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Indian legend Virat Kohli to become the top scorer in T20 cricket. He has scored 3307 runs in 123 T20 matches.

Rohit Sharma has established his reign in T20 International cricket as he scored 37 runs in the first match of the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka. He has achieved this feat by beating Virat Kohli and Martin Guptill. This is his 123rd T20 International match and if he plays all three matches of this series, then he will also become the player to play the most T20 matches.

Pakistan’s senior player Shoaib Malik currently holds the record for playing the most 124 T20 International matches. Rohit Sharma had 3263 T20 International runs before this match. While Martin Guptill of New Zealand scored 3299 and former Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 3296 International T20 runs. Virat Kohli is out of the team in this series.

Rohit Sharma scored 44 runs in 32 balls in the first T20 against Sri Lanka. He now has 3307 runs in T20 International cricket with 4 centuries and 26 half-centuries. Rohit has 9283 runs in ODI cricket and 3047 runs in Test cricket. He also holds the record for the highest score of 264 runs in an innings in ODI cricket.

This is the top-5 scorer of T20 International

Rohit Sharma – 3307 runs (123 matches)

Martin Guptill – 3299 runs (112 matches)

Virat Kohli – 3296 runs (97 matches)

Paul Stirling – 2776 (102 matches)

Aaron Finch – 2686 (88 matches)

Indian captain’s eye on Shoaib Malik’s record

This is the 123rd T20 International match of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. At the same time, Pakistan’s legendary cricketer Shoaib Malik has played 124 T20 Internationals. If Rohit plays all the matches of this series, then he will also become the world’s highest playing T20 International cricket match. Below him in this list is Mohammad Hafeez (119) who has said goodbye to international cricket. England’s Eoin Morgan (115) is fourth and Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah (113) is fifth.

Rohit Sharma has recently been appointed as the regular captain for the Indian team in all three formats. As soon as he became the captain, India also did the third consecutive clean sweep under his leadership after the T20 series against West Indies. His success rate as captain in T20 Internationals is more than 80 percent.