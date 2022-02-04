Rohit Sharma Biggest Challenge Ajit Agarkar Says Staying Fit and Playing Everything Till 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma Biggest Challenge: Ajit Agarkar feels that the captain should be present with the team. He believes that the same thing worked for former captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar believes that staying fit till the next T20 and ODI World Cup is the biggest challenge for Rohit Sharma. The T20 and ODI World Cups are to be held in the next 24 months. The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia later this year, while the ODI will take place next year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain after Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain of the T20 team. Later, after removing Virat Kohli, the captaincy of the ODI team was also given to Rohit Sharma. Ajit Agarkar told ‘Star Sports’, ‘I think it is a good thing to have a captain for the white ball format. Now Rohit has this responsibility.

Agarkar feels that the captain should be present with the team. He believes that the same thing worked for former captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. “So in my opinion the challenge for Rohit Sharma is to stay fit and play in every tournament in white ball cricket from now till the World Cup,” Agarkar said.

Rohit and Ritika live in a bungalow of 30 crores, a famous Singapore designer has designed Hitman’s bungalow

Agarkar said, ‘Actually, you want to see the captain with the team. That was the strength of Virat Kohli. MS Dhoni had the same strength before him. He was rarely out of the match and both were fit.

Rohit Sharma did not play in the Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. He was then forced to be ruled out of the ODI against South Africa as he could not achieve full fitness before the squad was announced by the selection committee.

Rohit’s hamstring problem has cropped up time and again, due to which he has to sit out in the first two Test matches on the tour of Australia in 2020-21 and also in the white-ball phase. However, now Rohit will captain the team in the series against West Indies. The 3 ODIs and 3 T20 series against West Indies is starting from 6 February in Ahmedabad.