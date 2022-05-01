Rohit Sharma Birthday Wife Ritika Sajdeh adorable post on Instagram

Team India captain Rohit Sharma turned 35 on Saturday 30 April. On this occasion, all the veterans of the cricket world congratulated him. His wife Ritika Sajdeh also wished him by posting a special on Instagram. He shared some pictures of the family. These photos are becoming quite viral on social media. Fans are liking it a lot.

Ritika captioned the post and wrote, “Happy birthday cry. Sammy and I love you so much. Thank you for being our Hakuna Matata.” Let us tell you that Hakuna Matata is a word of Swahili, the language of East Africa. It means ‘all is well’ or ‘don’t worry’. Ritika has shared five photos. In this, Rohit is seen spending time with Ritika and daughter Adara. In one of the photos, he is seen hugging his daughter Adara.

Talking about Rohit Sharma’s career, the Nagpur-born cricketer is the world’s highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals. Rohit has scored 3313 runs at an average of 32.48. He is followed by Martin Guptill and Virat Kohli. Not only this, he also holds the record of scoring three double centuries in ODI cricket. He is the only cricketer in the world to do so.

Apart from this, the record of scoring the most centuries in a single World Cup is in the name of Rohit. He scored 5 centuries in the total of 9 matches he played in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Rohit has so far scored 41 international centuries. He has scored 9283 runs in ODIs, 3137 runs in Tests and 3313 runs in T20s. He has scored 8 centuries in Tests, 29 in ODIs and 4 in T20 Internationals.

Rohit was made the Test captain of Team India this year. He was appointed the captain of ODI and T20 at the end of last year. He has made Mumbai five-time champions in the IPL so far under his captaincy. However, the team’s performance in IPL 2022 has been quite disappointing. The team has not won a single match so far and is out of the tournament. After losing eight matches out of eight, they are at the last position in the points table.