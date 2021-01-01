Rohit Sharma Century: IND v ENG 4th Test Day 3 Highlights: ‘Hitman’ first Test century abroad, Oval on the third day at Team India Driving Seat 171

Openers Rohit Sharma (127) and Cheteshwar Pujara (61) helped the Indian cricket team to a 171-run lead on the third day of the fourth Test against England. Rohit and Pujara shared a 153-run stand for the second wicket.

The stumps were declared early on the third day due to poor lighting on the field. There were 14 overs left on the third day. When the game was stopped due to poor lighting, the Indian team scored 270 for 3 in the second innings.

With this, Kohli and company have strengthened their position in this Test match. India is currently in the driving seat. With two days left in the match, Team India has 7 wickets in hand. Robinson tried to put pressure on India by dismissing Rohit and Pujara in the same over but the visitors did not lose a single wicket. England’s Oli Robinson took two wickets and James Anderson took one.

The Indian team has a lead of 171 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli (22 off 37 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (9 off 33 balls) returned unbeaten. On the fourth day, India will now have hope from these two batsmen.

Rohit completed his century with a six

Rohit (Rohit Sharma Century) showed strong defensive technique throughout the series but also showed his aggression. Hitman completed his eighth Test century with a 78-meter six by Moin Ali. This is Rohit’s first Test century abroad. He completed his third century with a six.

Wife Hrithika thus increased the enthusiasm

As Rohit completed his century, his wife Hrithika Sajdeh, who was sitting in the audience gallery, stood up and was seen cheering him on. Hitman completed his century with a six for the third time. The great Sachin Tendulkar is the first to hit a century with the most number of sixes, having done so 6 times.

Kohli and Shastri expressed happiness over Rohit’s century

Skipper Virat Kohli was seen happily clenching his fists and punching and there was a smile on his face which was also seen on the face of coach Ravi Shastri. It took Rohit eight years and 43 Tests to score a century abroad. He scored a century abroad despite difficult conditions in England, which became the most memorable of his eight centuries, for which he played 204 balls, including 12 fours and a six. Pujara was playing him well at the other end which helped Rohit to play his shots.

KL Rahul showed aggression

Earlier, KL Rahul was showing aggression against the bowlers in the morning session. He batted well for an 83-run opening partnership with Rohit but missed a half-century. Rahul (46) was caught by Johnny Bairstow after he touched the bat on James Anderson’s full length ball. Rahul was not happy with the decision, saying the ‘spike’ in the ball tracker was from the pad of his bat. Although Ripley thought it was the right decision. Pujara then came to the crease to support Rohit.

Rohit drops all the balls that go out of the off stump

India ended England’s 99-run lead in the morning session and went ahead by nine runs. The sky was cloudy but Rahul and Rohit used good tactics against Anderson, Oli Robinson and Chris Vokes.

Throughout the series, Rohit dropped all the balls going off the stumps and came forward to play. He also took advantage of loose balls. Rohit hit a straight drive on Anderson and Rahul hit Vokes in the same way. Rahul then sent Robinson for a four and then hit a six.

The field umpire gave him lbw out on Robinson’s ball but the Indian player succeeded in the review. After Rahul’s dismissal, Anderson bowled a six to Rohit who sent it to the cover area and then hit four more fours off Craig Overton.

Pujara hit a four to Robinson off-drive and a square cut to Overton. Before lunch, he hit a four off Moin Ali to give India the lead. The Indian team started the third day’s play with 43 runs unbeaten. Rohit Sharma (20) and KL Rahul (22) returned unbeaten the next day.