Rohit Sharma entered the field for the first time as a full-time captain, Team India made 6 changes; Here is the playing XI of both the teams

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma clarified the opening partner a day before the match, but did not open the cards about other players joining the playing XI.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Playing 11: The first ODI of the 3-match series between India and West Indies is being played today i.e. on 6 February 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won the toss and elected to bowl. Team India has landed in this match with 6 batsmen and 5 bowlers.

India played its last ODI in South Africa. KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah, who were part of Team India’s playing XI in that match, are not playing in this match.

Even before the start of this series, the Indian team had suffered a major setback, as 4 of its players Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini became Corona positive. Rohit had made it clear on 5 February 2022 that he would open the innings with Ishan Kishan in Dhawan’s absence.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pranand Krishna, Mohammad Siraj.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamrah Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akil Hossain.

Live Updates The first match against West Indies is the historic 1000th ODI for India.