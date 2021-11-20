Rohit Sharma equals Virat Kohli and leaves Babar Azam Behind in T20 Records Against New Zealand in Ranchi T20 Harshal Patel becomes Player of the match in debut

Rohit Sharma scored 55 runs in the second T20 against New Zealand for the 29th time in the innings of more than 50 runs. Apart from this, Harshal Patel took two wickets for 25 runs in 4 overs and also won the player of the match award in the debut match.

India has captured the T20 series by defeating New Zealand in the second T20 played in Ranchi. Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored 55 runs in this match, scoring his 25th T20 fifty. Apart from this, Harshal Patel, who made his international debut in this match, bowled amazingly and won the Player of the Match award.

Rohit and Rahul’s 117-run partnership laid the foundation for India’s victory in this match. After this Venkatesh Iyer (12) and Rishabh Pant (12) gave the team victory. Earlier, Harshal Patel took two wickets for 25 runs in his 4 overs. This happened when New Zealand had a quick start and the score was beyond 60 in 6 overs.

After this the spinners curbed the Kiwi batsmen and restricted the team to just 153 runs. Ashwin and Axar Patel took a wicket each while bowling brilliantly. Apart from this, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar also got one success each. India easily chased down the target of 154 runs in 17.2 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Now let’s talk about the record, in this match debutant Harshal Patel was chosen as the player of the match. He became the 8th Indian player and third fast bowler to win this award in T20 debut. Earlier Dinesh Karthik, Pragyan Ojha, S. Badrinath, Axar Patel, Barinder Saran, Navdeep Saini and Ishan Kishan had done so.

Rohit equals Virat and left Babar behind

Rohit Sharma has equaled Virat Kohli in terms of playing the most innings of more than 50 runs in T20 International matches. Rohit scored more than 50 runs in his T20 career for the 29th time. This was his 25th half-century and before that he has also scored 4 centuries. In this case, Babar Azam is occupied with 25 innings after both the Indian giants. David Warner has also played in T20 innings of more than 50 runs 22 times with a century.

Apart from this, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 117 runs for the first wicket today. With this, Rohit has become the batsman to contribute the highest 100-run partnership. Earlier this record was in the name of Babar Azam and Martin Guptill with 12-12 combined century partnerships. Rohit did this for the 13th time in the second T20 against New Zealand.

At the same time, the pair of Rohit and Rahul has also equaled the record of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for scoring five centuries. The Pakistani pair has done so in 22 innings, while the Indian openers have equaled this record in 27 innings. Earlier, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan have made 4 century partnerships in 52 T20 matches.

Rohit-Rahul pair did wonders in last 5 matches

140 vs Afghanistan

70 vs Scotland

86 vs. Namibia

50 vs New Zealand

117 vs New Zealand

The pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul is doing wonders after failing against Pakistan and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. After Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, the pair shared a partnership of more than 50 runs in both the matches of the current series. With this, it has become the first pair of India who have done this.