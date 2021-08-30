Rohit Sharma is the new captain of Team India for ODIs and T20s

Highlights Virat Kohli could step down as captain of the ODI and T20 format

Kohli could be replaced by Rohit Sharma in both formats.

This is being done to give time and speed to Virat’s batting.

New Delhi

Big changes are expected in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli may not be the only captain of Team India. The BCCI is now working on the principle of different captains for different formats. If that happens, Rohit Sharma could be the new captain for ODIs and T20s, while King Kohli will only be seen leading the Test team.



New captain will be available after World T20!

Leading the team in every format, the 32-year-old is undoubtedly India’s most successful captain. But now he will share his responsibility with 34-year-old Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma’s path will be clear after the World Twenty20 in October-November. Our colleague Times of India has received this news from BCCI sources.

The atmosphere was created after the victory in Australia

Virat Kohli has had lengthy discussions with Rohit Sharma and team management over the past few months. Especially in Australia, when India won the historic Test series in the absence of regular captain Virat, who was on paternity leave, there was a lot of atmosphere on the media and social media. If the sources are to be believed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, headed by Sourav Ganguly, is also preparing.

Virat’s batting is under pressure from the captaincy

The pressure of captaincy in all three formats is affecting Virat Kohli’s batting. The records are also screaming testifying to this. Virat also feels that his batting needs more time and speed. Anyway, between 2022 and 2023, India wants to play two World Cups (ODI and T20), in which case it becomes even more important. Kohli’s winning percentage as captain in ODIs and T20s is 70.43 and 67.44 per cent respectively, but Dhoni stood as Chiku’s guide in these matches.

Why is it beneficial for the team to step down from Virat’s captaincy?

Sources said Virat also felt that his overall responsibilities as a captain in all formats were affecting his batting. He needs space and freshness because he still has a lot on the team. If Rohit accepts the captaincy for the white ball, Virat could lead India in Tests and also work on his T20, ODI batting. He is only 32 years old and looking at his fitness it can be said that he will now play top cricket for at least 5-6 years.

This is the right time for Rohit to captain

A TOI source said, “If we talk about Rohit Sharma, he has won the IPL five times and is not second in the T20 captaincy record. If Rohit ever had to take over as White Ball captain, this is the time. Anyway, if Rohit becomes the captain, it will be a win-win deal for the Indian team as Rohit and Virat are fine tuning each other.