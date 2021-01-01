Rohit Sharma Leeds Test: Rohit Sharma’s failure to convert his second overseas half-century in the Leeds Test into a hundred disappointed fans

Cheteshwar Pujara (91 not out) and Rohit Sharma (59) scored brilliant half-centuries as India reached 215 for two in the second innings by the end of the third day’s play of the third Test against England at Headingley. 139 runs behind the English team.

Given the current situation, India seems to be making a comeback in the match. His head is also tied to the head of Indian opener Rohit Sharma. The hitman, who hit a half-century, was playing well, but his decision on an individual score of 59 showed him the way to the pavilion.



Rohit was declared out on the umpire’s call. In the review it was clear that the ball thrown in the line of the wicket was going out of the leg stump. The effect was inside, but the wicket was not hitting. The third umpire dismissed Rohit Sharma on a soft dismissal.

Fans made a fuss about the issue on social media and raised questions on DRS itself. England’s first innings totaled 432 runs today and they took a 354-run lead.

Pujara (91 off 180 balls with 15 fours) and skipper Virat Kohli (45 off 94 balls with six fours) are present at the crease. From England so far, Oli Robinson and Craig Overton have taken one wicket each. After dismissing England in the first innings, Team India started playing cautiously.

The England bowlers did their best to put pressure on the Indian batsmen. Overton, meanwhile, gave India their first blow by dismissing Lokesh Rahul. Rahul scored eight off 54 balls. In the second session, Pujara and Rohit handled the Indian innings well and both shared a 82-run stand for the second wicket while batting slowly.

