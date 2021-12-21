Rohit Sharma loving message to Ritika Sajdeh birthday wife gave very cute adorable wonderful comment

Ritika Sajdeh turned 34 on 21 December 2021. On the occasion of Ritika’s birthday, her husband and limited overs captain Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to wish his wife. Hitman said through social media that Ritika is his only love.

He asked his wife to remain as she is. Rohit shared many pictures of Ritika and himself on his Instagram. In the caption of the pictures, he wrote, ‘Happy birthday my first and only love. Be who you are, that’s what makes you very attractive.’ Ritika gave a very cute reply on Rohit’s post.

He just wrote in the comment box, ‘Aawww.’ After this he posted 3 emoji with red heart. Aawww is often used to express love on social media or in common parlance or when you think something is cute/sweet. You can see Rohit Sharma’s post below.

Rohit and Ritika celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary just a week ago. Then Rohit shared a video. In it, he was seen with Ritika. Ritika also congratulated Rohit and praised him. You can also see that post of Rohit below.

Rohit was injured on December 12, reached the registry office on 14 to buy land in the name of Ritika

Talking about Rohit Sharma’s cricket, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma has suffered a hamstring injury. He will not take part in the Test series against the Proteas.

He is currently in rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The Test series between India and South Africa will start from 26 December 2021 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Priyank Panchal has replaced Rohit Sharma in the Indian team. Information in this regard was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 13 December 2021.

The BCCI’s tweet read, ‘Priyank Panchal will replace injured Rohit Sharma in India’s Test squad. Rohit suffered a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.