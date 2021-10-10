Rohit Sharma may not become Team India captain after Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant may take over in T20 format. Rohit Sharma’s claim for the captaincy of Team India is weak, this player will reverse the bet!

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma has made Mumbai Indians IPL champions 5 times under his captaincy, but despite this, it is difficult to get the captaincy of Team India in T20 format.

Rohit Sharma (file photo)

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height()

#Rohit #Sharma #Team #India #captain #Virat #Kohli #Rishabh #Pant #T20 #format #Rohit #Sharmas #claim #captaincy #Team #India #weak #player #reverse #bet