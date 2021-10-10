IPL

Rohit Sharma may not become Team India captain after Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant may take over in T20 format. Rohit Sharma’s claim for the captaincy of Team India is weak, this player will reverse the bet!

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rohit Sharma may not become Team India captain after Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant may take over in T20 format. Rohit Sharma’s claim for the captaincy of Team India is weak, this player will reverse the bet!
Written by admin
Rohit Sharma may not become Team India captain after Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant may take over in T20 format. Rohit Sharma’s claim for the captaincy of Team India is weak, this player will reverse the bet!

Rohit Sharma may not become Team India captain after Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant may take over in T20 format. Rohit Sharma’s claim for the captaincy of Team India is weak, this player will reverse the bet!

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has made Mumbai Indians IPL champions 5 times under his captaincy, but despite this, it is difficult to get the captaincy of Team India in T20 format.

Rohit Sharma's claim for the captaincy of Team India is weak, this player will reverse the bet!

Rohit Sharma (file photo)

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height()
#Rohit #Sharma #Team #India #captain #Virat #Kohli #Rishabh #Pant #T20 #format #Rohit #Sharmas #claim #captaincy #Team #India #weak #player #reverse #bet

Rate this Article
READ Also  IPL 2021: Ajay Jadeja said Punjab King captain KL Rahul is not a good leader | Can KL Rahul become the next captain after Virat Kohli? Sensation spread by this reply of Jadeja

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment