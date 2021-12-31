Rohit Sharma Not Passed Final Fitness Test Yet ODI Team Selection for South Africa Tour Delays KL Rahul Can Get Captaincy in other case

Suspense remains on Rohit Sharma’s fitness. In such a situation, once again the selection of the team for the ODI series on South Africa tour has been postponed. According to reports, Rohit has not yet passed the final fitness test.

The Indian team will also play three ODIs in South Africa after the three-match Test series. Rohit Sharma was made the regular captain of ODI and T20 even before the series. But he got injured and was ruled out of the Test series. He is currently recovering at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) and is yet to clear his final fitness test.

The selection of the team for the ODI series was to be done after the first Test match played at Centurion. But once again the selection was postponed due to the fitness of Rohit Sharma. According to media reports, a BCCI official has informed that, ‘Right now the selectors are keeping an eye on Rohit’s fitness. Team selection can be done in the next 24 hours.

The official said, ‘Rohit Sharma is still waiting to be 100 percent fit. He has passed the first test. But he is yet to pass the final test. We don’t want to be in any hurry right now. We can take a decision on this in the next 24 hours.

The BCCI official further said that, ‘The chief selectors are waiting for Rohit Sharma to pass the final fitness test. But we don’t want to be in any hurry. Rohit’s fitness is a priority for us. If he is fit then it is okay otherwise KL Rahul can be made the captain for the ODI series.

It is worth noting that before the South Africa tour, Rohit Sharma was given the Test vice-captain and the regular captaincy of ODIs and T20s. But his injury came to the fore a few days before leaving on the tour. After which he was dropped from the Test team and went to the NCA in Bangalore for rehabilitation. Where his recovery is still going on.

The Indian team has won the first Test match on the tour of South Africa at Centurion. Team India is leading 1-0 in the three-match Test series. After the Test series, a three-match ODI series will also be played between the two teams from January 19. Now it has to be seen whether Rohit will get fit and return as the regular captain of ODI for the first time or Rahul will be given the captaincy of ODI team for the first time.