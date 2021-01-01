Rohit Sharma out in short ball: Rohit Sharma sent off again in short ball

Rohit Sharma was in full swing in the Oval Test against England. He completed his first century by hitting sixes on foreign soil, but eventually his strength weakened. Lost a little control and fell into the trap of English bowlers. VVS Laxman had called Rohit a natural puller and today he lost his wicket in terms of bridges.VVS Laxman had said about Rohit Sharma that he is a natural puller. As a result, he can’t control himself when the short ball arrives and shots are played. Laxman had said that the bowling team would throw a small pitch to such a batsman and he would assume that he would definitely play a pull or hook on that ball.

This causes Rohit to attack when he sees a short pitch ball. Laxman’s advice was that Rohit should control his powerful and natural shot to save himself from falling into this trap. Rohit was set at the Oval today. Centuries were scored and took India to power. England took the new ball. And he expected the wickets he got and that too in the form of Rohit Sharma. Rohit was not out of swing on the new ball and neither was Seam out of it. He was out on a short pitch ball.

A ball that was not small enough to pull. But he could not control himself. Sometimes your power goes against you. Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting’s team used to bowl on the strength of the batsman, they knew that the batsman would definitely play a shot here and the batsman was most likely to be out when he played the ball. Rohit was dismissed for a brilliant innings, but he opened the middle with a new ball struggling with form.

Rohit showed strong defensive technique throughout the series, but he also displayed his aggression and reached his eighth Test century by hitting a high six with a six by Moin Ali. Skipper Virat Kohli was happy to punch with his fists closed and there was a smile on his face, which was also seen on the face of coach Ravi Shastri. It took Rohit eight years and 43 Tests to score a century abroad. Even if he scored a century abroad, it would be the most memorable of his eight centuries in difficult conditions in England, for which he played 204 balls, including 12 fours and a six.