rohit sharma revealed why ishan kishan was not mumbai indians playing 11 after MI vs RR | Rohit was not keeping Ishan Kishan in the team, who was batting fast against Rajasthan

Sharjah MI vs RR: After the big win against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma made a statement about not feeding young batsman Ishan Kishan in the last few matches. . He said that despite not scoring runs and being out of Ishan Kishan for a few matches, he never lost faith in Ishan’s ability.

Ishaan played a brilliant innings

Ishaan scored an unbeaten 50 off 25 balls in the match against Rajasthan. He played an important role in helping his team win by eight wickets.

it was important for us to win the match

Rohit said, ‘We came here to do what we had to do. Two points were very important for us. As soon as we got Rajasthan Royals out for 90, only then we had a chance to finish this match as soon as possible. It was necessary to win the match. We batted freely and started well. It was a good match for us.

‘We enjoyed Neesham’s bowling’

He said, ‘Ishaan was playing after a few matches and I took a risk. We know his potential and we wanted him to spend some time and so did he. We enjoyed James Neesham’s bowling. He is a strong person.

‘Any team can beat anyone’

Rohit said, ‘When you are under the radar, you need to do your job. All the bowlers came together and did the best for us. I think any team has the ability to beat anyone in this tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders is playing in front of us and we know what to do.

Let us tell you that Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are in the race for the fourth place.

