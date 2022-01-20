Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Place in ICC Test Team of the Year Virat Kohli Out of All Teams

ICC Test Team of the Year: Virat Kohli has not discovered a spot in the groups of all three codecs launched by the ICC. At the similar time, in the Test group, the ICC has expressed confidence in three Indian gamers.

After the BCCI, the ICC has additionally misplaced religion in the former captain of the Indian cricket group, Virat Kohli. The Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) has launched its groups for all three codecs of 2021 and Virat has not acquired a spot in all three groups. The ICC has included Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin in its group in its Test group.

Other than three gamers from India, three gamers from Pakistan are additionally included in the Test Team of the Year launched by the ICC. World Test champion New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been made the captain. Rishabh Pant has been stored in the group as a wicketkeeper. Sri Lankan Dimuth Karunaratne and Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne are additionally in the squad.

Earlier, the ICC had launched its T20 and ODI groups, in which not a single Indian participant acquired a spot. Three Pakistani gamers have been included in the T20 group. At the similar time, Smriti Mandhana was the solely Indian cricketer to be chosen in the girls’s T20 group. Babar Azam was made the captain in each the T20 and ODI groups.

The ICC included three gamers from Bangladesh in the ODI group. Which included Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman. This group additionally included two gamers from Pakistan. When Babar Azam was made the captain, other than him, Fakhar Zaman additionally acquired a spot in the group.

Teams of all three codecs launched by ICC

ODI: Paul Stirling, Jaaneman Malan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rasi van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Wanindu Hasranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Simi Singh, Dushmantha Chamira.

T20Jos Buttler (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Aidan Markaram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Tabrez Shamsi, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi.

TestDimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson (c), Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.