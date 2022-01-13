Rohit Sharma ritika sajdeh Photo viral heartfelt feelings message Instagram before wife asked why you worried David Warner Mumbai Indians

Indian cricket workforce captain Rohit Sharma is just not but absolutely match within the restricted overs format. For that reason, he couldn’t participate within the Check and ODI collection towards South Africa. He’s present process the rehabilitation course of on the Nationwide Cricket Academy, Bangalore. In the meantime, he shared an image with wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media.

On seeing the image, it appears that evidently each are sitting collectively on a bench in a backyard. Rohit holds Ritika in his arms. Within the caption of the image, Rohit wrote, ‘Will likely be with you at all times.’ After this he additionally posted a crimson coronary heart emoji. His put up went viral very quickly.

Greater than 6 lakh likes and greater than 4 thousand feedback had come on Rohit’s put up inside an hour. Australia’s legendary opener David Warner and Mumbai Indians have additionally commented on his put up.

David Warner wrote, ‘So cute.’ After this, he additionally posted two crimson coronary heart emojis. Mumbai Indians wrote, ‘These two.’ Rohit shared an image of himself on January 12, during which Hitman was seen in a cleaved shave look. That put up of his additionally went viral.

Seeing the brand new look of Rohit Sharma, many individuals commented. Ritika was additionally amongst those that commented. Ritika wrote on Rohit’s put up, why are you so upset? Rohit normally has a beard. His clear shaven look stunned many individuals.

Regardless of not being part of the Check and ODI collection in South Africa, Rohit managed to remain at No. 5 within the ICC Check Rankings launched on Wednesday, January 12. Rohit and Virat Kohli (quantity 9) are within the prime 10 of the Check batting rankings. Rohit has 781 ranking factors to his identify. Check captain Kohli has 740 ranking factors.

Rohit was in good kind throughout the Check collection in England. Then he scored 368 runs in 4 Checks at a mean of 52.57. He was the second highest run-scorer within the collection behind Joe Root (564). Rohit performed his final worldwide match in November 2021. He captained the ODI collection towards New Zealand. Workforce India received that collection 3-0.