Rohit #Sharma #Ritika #Sajdeh #sachin #tendulkar #anjali #tendulkar #Yuzvendra #Chahal #Dhanshree #Verma #Jasprit #Bumrah #Sanjana #Ganesan #Ravindra #Jadeja #Rivaba #Solanki #indian #cricketers #wife #Profession

Cricketers have a huge fan following in India. Fans are desperate to get a glimpse of the cricketer. Not only this, fans are curious to know about not only the cricketers but also their wives, children and family. Today we will talk about the qualification of wives of legendary cricketers and their professional career.

Let’s start with Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket. Sachin Tendulkar’s wife’s name is Anjali Tendulkar. Anjali Tendulkar was born on 10 November 1967. Apart from being the wife of a celebrity cricketer, Anjali Tendulkar is also a doctor (pediatrician).

Anjali is the daughter of well-known industrialist Ashok Mehta. Anjali and Sachin were married on 24 May 1995. Anjali is six years older than husband Sachin. Anjali has also played the role of Master Blaster’s wife in her husband’s film Sachin – A Billion Dreams.

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma in limited overs format, has been a sports fan since childhood. Born on 21 December 1987, Ritika started her professional career as a sports manager after graduation (managing brand endorsements for sports personalities).

She met Rohit Sharma for the first time in 2008 during the shooting of Reebok. After dating for almost 6 years, both tied the knot on 13 December 2015. Ritika is also very active on social media. He has more than 21 lakh followers on Instagram.

Jasprit Bumrah, one of the trusted bowlers of the Indian cricket team, married model and sports TV anchor Sanjana Ganesan on 15 March 2021. However, very few people would know that Sanjana, born on May 6, 1991 in Pune, has been a Gold Medalist (B.Tech) of Symbosis Institute of Technology. She was a finalist of Femina Style Diva 2012.

She was also a finalist of 2013 Femina Miss India Pune. She also won the title of Femina Officially Gorgeous in the same year. After completing his studies, he started his career as a software engineer in an IT and digital company.

Participated in the popular reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla (Season 7) in the year 2014, but had to leave the show midway due to injury. Sanjana’s father Ganesan Ramaswamy is a writer and management guru. His mother Sushma Ganesan is a lawyer and fitness coach.

In the limited overs format, Team India’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal married Dentist, social media influencer, YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma on 22 December 2020. Born on 27 September 1996 in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Dhanashree Verma was brought up in Mumbai.

He completed his early schooling from Jamnabai Narsee International School, Mumbai. After that, he enrolled in DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai. From there he graduated in medical science. He also studied at Mithibai College, Vile Parle, Mumbai.

He had an inclination towards acting and dancing since childhood. She always wanted to make a career as a successful dancer. Dhanashree Verma belongs to a Kshatriya family. His father’s name is Kapil Verma, who is a businessman by profession. His mother’s name is Varsha Verma, who is a housewife.

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Team India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, is an active politician. He was born in 1990 to businessman Hardev Singh Solanki and Prafulba Solanki working in Indian Railways. She is also the niece of Congress leader Hari Singh Solanki.

Rivaba Jadeja was earlier also known as Riva Solanki. He is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science, Rajkot. Before formally joining the BJP in 2019, she was the head of the women’s wing of the Karni Sena.

Rivaba met Ravindra Jadeja at a party. Rivaba and Jadeja’s sister Naina were good friends. Jadeja and Rivaba got married on 17 April 2016.