Rohit Sharma Ritika Sajdeh visit to meet Suryakumar Yadav during Quarantine with samaira Daughter did a great dance Watch Video Watch Video

Rohit Sharma Ritika Sajdeh visit to meet Suryakumar Yadav during Quarantine with samaira Daughter did a great dance

After scintillating performances in Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw are now in England. However, he is unlikely to play in the second Test. Both are in quarantine right now. Whether Suryakumar Yadav is following the quarantine rules or not, the responsibility of his team Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been given to Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma is also fulfilling his responsibility completely. He reached to find out not alone but with his entire family i.e. wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Adara. Mumbai Indians have also shared a video about it. The caption of the video reads, Surya met his familiar faces during the quarantine in Nottingham. Surya is not seen in the video, but it can be understood that he is staying on the very top floor of the hotel. Rohit, Ritika and Samaira are watching him from below. Rohit’s daughter is getting very happy seeing her Suriya uncle. She is dancing too.

In the background of the video, ‘So stop here for a moment, these soft folds of sheets are calling you now, don’t go far away from them, where is this happiness achieved? My heart knows that this is the distance of meeting, if there is a separate sky, then what? The song is playing.

Seeing the video, it seems that Samaira is insisting on meeting Suriya. After this, Ritika lifts him in her lap and shows him upstairs that he should look at your Surya uncle. After this, Samaira calms down.

Let us tell you that the first Test of the 5-match series between India and England was washed out due to rain. Due to this the possible victory of Team India was averted. The second Test is to be held at Lord’s from August 12. Several players, including Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, who went on the tour of England, are injured.

Due to this, Mumbai Indians’ middle-order brilliant batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have also been included in Team India. However, due to being in quarantine, both will not be available for the second Test.





