Rohit Sharma Says Will Carry on From Where Virat Kohli Has Left Also Supported Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Playing Together

Rohit Sharma Takes Over As Indian ODI Captain: Rohit Sharma has talked about carrying forward from where Virat Kohli had left before the ODI series against West Indies. Along with this, he has also insisted on feeding ‘Kulcha’ together.

In his first interaction with the media after assuming full responsibility as ODI captain, India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday admitted that some players in the team need “clarity of role”. But instead of trying to start again, he would rather carry on the work of his predecessor Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma said in the virtual press conference before the opening ODI against West Indies, “It is always important that everyone comes together to play the role given to them well. To move forward, it is important for us to have clarity on the role of certain players in the team.

The captain said that he will talk to these players. “I think if we can, we should do it right and talk to the player about it,” he said. I think we can get what we need from different players at different times of the times.

Rohit further said, “We have to take it forward from where Virat has left. I mean when Virat was captaining, I was the vice-captain so we were leading the team in the same way. Where he (Virat) has left me, I just need to take that forward. Not that I have to come and make some big changes.

Rohit will give one more chance to ‘Kulcha’

Rohit Sharma also made it clear that the team management will play Kuldeep Yadav along with Yuzvendra Chahal. “It was definitely in my mind to bring them together, especially Kuldeep, he hasn’t played since IPL, he was part of the IPL team but then he got injured and since then He was out.”

Rohit also said, “He hasn’t played a lot after that so we want to bring him in gradually. We don’t want to rush with him as it will neither benefit him nor the team. In the life of this bio-bubble, we have to rotate the players to manage the workload.

Three ODIs will be played between India and West Indies on February 6, 8 and 11. This will be followed by a three-match T20I series. The T20 matches will be held on February 16, 18 and 20. The ODI series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and all matches of the T20 series will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.