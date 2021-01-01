Rohit Sharma scores centuries in England: IND vs ENG Fourth Test Rohit Sharma breaks Rahul Dravid’s record; Rohit Sharma has scored the most centuries by an Indian batsman in England; Rohit Sharma’s record: Rohit Sharma’s amazing record of 9 centuries in England, Rahul Dravid also left behind

India opener Rohit Sharma scored a Test century in the second innings on the third day of the fourth Test against England. Rohit finally managed to score a century in the five-match Test series against England. With this, he broke the curse of not scoring a century in a Test match outside India. To date, Rohit has not had the task of scoring a century in a Test on foreign soil. With this, he has surpassed Rahul Dravid in scoring the most centuries in England.

This is Rohit’s 9th century in all formats in England, while Rahul Dravid has 8 centuries to his name. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list. He has a total of 7 centuries to his name. Rohit set a record by scoring 5 centuries in the ODI World Cup 2019, which was played in England. A total of 7 ODIs and one T20I century have already been recorded in his name in England.



He was also missing out on a chance in the series but he finally completed the task with a six by Moin Ali. Rohit first hit a half-century and then established himself. He took 145 balls to make a half-century, which was the slowest score of his career, but he scored 50 off just 59 balls. There is no doubt that Rohit played well while batting at a high level.

In the series, Rohit scored 36 in the first Test at Trent Bridge, 83 in the Lord’s Test and 59 in the Headingley Test. After not getting close to a century twice, Rohit finally managed to score a century.

