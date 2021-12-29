Rohit Sharma Sofia Hayat Dinesh Karthik Sourav Ganguly Nagma Shikhar Dhawan Brett Lee Cricketers Who Got Ditched In Relationships

Apart from the Indian team, there are some foreign cricketers who got cheated in their love. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik, this list also includes the legendary players of Australia and Sri Lanka.

Apart from the Indian team, there are some foreign cricketers who got cheated in their love. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik, this list also includes the legendary players of Australia and Sri Lanka.

Indian cricketers are also in discussion about their personal lives outside the playground. Often news of cricketers’ affair, married life and breakup make headlines. At the same time, there are some cricketers who have also got cheated by their wife or girlfriend. Many names are included in this list from Dinesh Karthik to Rohit Sharma.

At the same time, there are some names in this list who had an affair after marriage. Also some names who got divorced after marriage. Not only India but also two cricketers from abroad are included in this list. Both the players have been star players of their respective countries. Let us know one by one about all such cricketers:-

Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanzara

Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik not only had an affair with Nikita Vanzara but also married Nikita. After that there were reports of Karthik’s fellow player and Team India opener Murali Vijay’s affair with Nikita.

When the matter progressed a lot, Dinesh Karthik and Nikita got divorced. After this, Murali Vijay also married Nikita. At the same time, sometime after the divorce, Dinesh Karthik also married Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal.

Rohit Sharma-Sofia Hayat

The news of the relationship between Rohit Sharma and foreign-origin Indian actress Sofia Hayat had made a lot of headlines at one point of time. Even Sofia herself admitted this while posting on social media. But both of them broke up and Sofia also made some controversial posts.

She also posted about her relationship with Virat Kohli. Many pictures of Sofia and Rohit also went viral. However, later this relationship broke down and Sofia had also made many indecent tweets about it. A few years later, Rohit married Ritika Sajdeh.

Sourav Ganguly – Nagma

According to media reports, the relationship between Sourav Ganguly and South’s famous actress Nagma had made a lot of headlines. The two were also seen together many times while worshiping together in the temple. Ganguly was married at that time. His wife Donna had expressed a lot of anger on these reports and called these reports a rumour. After this, according to the news, Nagma had also broken up with Ganguly.

Shikhar Dhawan-Ayesha Mukherjee

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee, 10 years older than him and divorced in 2012. In 2014, the two also became parents to a son. His son’s name is Zoravar. After about 9 years of marriage, Ayesha suddenly posted a post about her divorce from Dhawan this year.

Brett Lee-Elizabeth Camp (Liz)

Australia’s star fast bowler Brett Lee is also included in this list. His first marriage was with Elizabeth (Liz) Camp in June 2006. But both got divorced in 2009. The reason for Lee and Liz’s divorce was Liz’s affair with a Brisbane rugby player.

At the same time, according to the news of the Sydney Herald, Liz had divorced Lee due to her being busy with her sport. After this, Lee married Lana Anderson for the second time in 2014. Before marriage, both of them dated each other for a year. After marriage, in December 2015, Brett Lee had a daughter from Lana, whom they named Helena.

Dilshan and his first wife (left), Sri Lankan cricketer with second wife (right)

Tillakaratne Dilshan – Nilanka Vithange

The story of Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay in India, a similar story also emerged from the Sri Lankan cricket team. Sri Lanka’s star all-rounder Tillakaratne Dilshan was divorced by his wife Nilanka Vithange. After this Vithange married Upul Tharanga, the Sri Lankan opener. At the same time, Dilshan also later married Manjula Thillini for the second time.