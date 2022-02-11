Sports

Rohit Sharma Surpassed Virat Kohli After Beating West Indies in Third ODI Prasidh Krishna Most Wickets in first 7 ODIs

Rohit Sharma Surpassed Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna Most Wickets: Famous Krishna became the leading wicket-taker by taking 10 wickets against the Windies. In 7 ODIs, he has taken 18 wickets so far. At the same time, more than Virat Kohli, Rohit has registered 11th win in 13 ODIs.

India defeated West Indies by 96 runs in the last ODI of the ODI series to win the ODI series 3-0. Also, with this win, for the first time, the Indian team has also done a clean sweep of West Indies. In 1983, the bilateral series between the two teams was held for the first time. India achieved this feat after 39 years in the 22nd series.

This was India’s 13th ODI match under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, out of which Team India has registered this 11th win. In the first 13 matches, Virat Kohli had won 10 matches as captain. In this case, he has become the most match-winning Indian captain after the beginning 13 matches. In this case, Rohit has equaled Clive Lloyd, Misbah-ul-Haq and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Famous Krishna has taken 10 wickets in three matches of this ODI series against the Windies. He was the leading wicket taker for the entire series. That’s why he was also adjudged man of the series. He now has 18 wickets in his ODI career after 7 matches. After so many matches, he has become the highest wicket-taker Indian bowler.

Before him, Ajit Agarkar and Jasprit Bumrah took 16 wickets after 7 matches, Praveen Kumar 15, Narendra Hirwani, Zaheer Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin took 14 wickets. Krishna took three wickets in the first ODI, four in the second and three in the third.

This is West Indies’ 11th consecutive overseas series defeat from 2019 to 2022. Prior to this, the Caribbean team had lost nine series from 1999 to 2000 and eight series from 2009 to 2010. The West Indies team was seen working hard in front of the Indian team in all three matches. Now it has to be seen how effective this team, which has won the T20 World Cup title twice, proves to be effective in the T20 series.

India made a clean sweep of the Windies for the first time after 39 years. After the ODI series, both the teams will now play a three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. These three T20 matches will be played on 16, 18 and 20 February.


