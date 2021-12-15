Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Dispute News Clarification In Indian Test Captain Press Conference Before Departure To South Africa

The reports of a tussle between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been put to rest by the BCCI official. At the same time, the silence on this has also been broken by the Indian Test captain himself.

There was a lot of confusion in the Indian cricket team these days about whether everything is fine or not. Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has made it clear in the press conference on Wednesday that he is ready to play the ODI series. He has also made it clear that he never sought rest from BCCI.

Apart from this, Virat Kohli has also given a statement on Rohit Sharma’s absence in the Test series. The Indian Test captain has said that we will definitely feel Rohit’s absence in the Test series. He also said that, during the selection of the Test team, I got information that I am no longer the ODI captain.

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior BCCI official had told that, “Kohli has not yet sent any formal request to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly or Secretary Jay Shah for not playing in ODIs. If a decision is taken later or God forbid he gets injured, then it is a different matter.

At the same time, the official had also made it clear that there is nothing like a tussle between Kohli and Rohit. According to him, Virat Kohli is ready to play the ODI series against South Africa. But according to the previous report, something like that Virat Kohli wants to take a break from the ODI series due to personal reasons was coming out.

Significantly, this controversy started from the evening of 8 December when the Test squad for the South Africa tour was announced by the BCCI. Along with making Rohit Sharma the vice-captain of Test in this announcement. He was also declared the regular captain of ODI.

According to reports, Virat Kohli was not ready for this. However, before the World Cup, he himself had decided to leave the captaincy of the T20 team. On which different statements were coming out. According to Sourav Ganguly, he had persuaded Virat to leave the T20 captaincy. But Rohit was given the captaincy, citing having separate captains of white ball and red ball cricket.

Currently, Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series after reports of injury. Virat Kohli has given clarification on playing ODI series. Now it has to be seen whether Rohit Sharma returns to ODIs after injury.