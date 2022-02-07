Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal Laughs On IPL Auction Indian Spinner Tells Captain How He Improved Watch Video

Rohit Sharma Interviews Yuzvendra Chahal After IND vs WI 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal while talking to Rohit Sharma told how he improved himself when he was out of the team. Along with this, both of them also laughed fiercely on the matter of IPL auction.

The Indian team won the first match of the three-match ODI series against West Indies by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. In this match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a comeback and played an innings of 60 runs. At the same time, Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen returning to the old rhythm and he took 4 wickets in his name. Along with this, Chahal also took his 100th ODI wicket.

Indian captain after this match played in Ahmedabad Rohit Sharma And a video of Yuzvendra Chahal surfaced. In this video, Rohit was seen interviewing leg-spinner Chahal. In the interview, the captain asked Chahal, what were you doing when you were not in the team? In response to this question, Chahal said, ‘I changed my angle a little.’

The leg-spinner said, ‘When I was not there, I used to think how can I improve. I used to see other bowlers that he used to get side arm. I also tried that in the nets which helped me and the ball fell faster than that. Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets for 49 runs in this match. In his 60th ODI match, he also crossed the 100-wicket mark.

Caribbean batsman trapped in ‘googly’

On the question of how to stop the West Indies batsmen, Chahal said, ‘I saw in South Africa and you also talked then I realized that I was not able to googly much. The weapon of a leg spinner is the googly. So at your behest, I focused on googling as much as possible and mixed and bowled. We got Pollard out in the same way. You said feed above, then I fed the same.’

At the end of the video, Rohit Sharma told Yuzvendra Chahal that, ‘I liked the way you bowled today. Keep doing good like this. You are a very important player for us. It goes on and on and on. Then IPL Auction (IPL Auction) is also coming (both players were seen laughing fiercely on this matter).’

India defeated the visiting West Indies team by 6 wickets in the first ODI in Ahmedabad. Indian spinners performed brilliantly in this match. Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal’s 4 wickets, Washington Sundar, who made a comeback, also took three wickets in his name. Team India chased the target of 177 runs in just 28 overs.