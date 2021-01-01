Rohit Sharma’s century: Rohit Sharma’s century: Rohit Sharma hits a century with a six, ‘Sultan of Najafgad’ started trending on Twitter – Rohit Sharma hit a six against England, fans remember Virender Sehwag

Highlights Rohit scored the 8th century of his Test career

Hitman completed his century with a six for the third time

Rohit completed 3000 runs in Test cricket

New Delhi

Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent century on the third day of the fourth Test of the series against India (India v England Fourth Test). Rohit hit a century off 205 balls in the Oval Test on Saturday.

This is Hitman’s first Test century abroad. Right-handed batsman Rohit (Rohit Sharma’s century) completed the 8th century of his Test career and hit a brilliant six off the ball of Moin Ali. Former India opener Virender Sehwag started trending on social media Twitter as soon as Rohit completed his century with a six.

Rohit Sharma scores first Test century abroad, completes third century with six

Even the real Sehwag was trying to complete his century with sixes. Rohit has completed his third century with a six. On social media, a fan wrote, ‘First century abroad and also in Sehwag’s style. Another fan wrote, ‘Sehwag’s style completes the century. Awesome hitman.

Rohit scored his 5th century against England

This is Rohit’s eighth century in the oldest format of cricket, having played 42 Tests. Fifth against England. The ninth overall century in England and the second century of 2021. Hitman now has 41 centuries to his name, including T20s, ODIs and Tests. He is now the hero of the century in all three formats of the game in England. Only Don Bradman is ahead of Rohit, who has completed 11 centuries in England.