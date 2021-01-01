Rohit Sharma’s first century in England: When I was asked to open in 2019, I knew this was my last chance in the Tests: Rohit Sharma; When I was asked to open the innings in 201, I knew it was my last chance in the Tests: Rohit

Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has admitted that when he was asked to play as an opener in 2019, it was his last chance and he said he was happy to take advantage of the opportunity. Rohit scored his first overseas century after scoring 127 on the third day of the fourth Test against England on Saturday.

He said accepting the role of opening the innings was the biggest decision he had made as a cricketer. After the third day’s play, Rohit said, ‘You can say that.’ “I knew it was my last chance to try for a second position in the batting order,” he said after scoring his eighth Test century and his fifth as an opener.





Rohit said that when offered to open the batting, he was mentally ready for the challenge and wanted to see how he could perform in the top order. He knew he would not get many chances because he could not do very well as a middle-order batsman.

Rohit said, ‘I had batted in the middle order before and things didn’t go as I wanted. I knew this was my last chance and what I was trying to do was what management wanted. The game is about tackling all challenges.

He said, ‘When you play a game you always see these opportunities and risks, so I was ready for it and it wasn’t amazing for me.’ Rohit said, ‘If I don’t succeed, this is my last chance. Anything could have happened. ‘

