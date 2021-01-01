Rohit Sharma’s first overseas Test 100: Rohit Sharma scores his first overseas Test century against England in the Oval Test

Finally came the moment that Rohit Sharma had been waiting for for a long time. Hitman has now scored a Test century on foreign soil. He hit a six on the third day of the fourth Test at the Oval against England. This was the third time in Test cricket that Rohit Sharma had scored a Test century with a six. Due to Rohit’s performance, India is now in a very strong position in the match.This was Rohit’s eighth century in the oldest format of cricket, playing 42 Tests. Fifth against England. The ninth overall century in England and the second century of 2021. Hitman now has 41 centuries to his name, including T20s, ODIs and Tests. He is now the hero of the century in all three formats of the game in England. Only Don Bradman is ahead of Rohit, who has completed 11 centuries in England.

Careers flourished after 2013

Rohit Sharma, a member of the 2007 World Twenty20 Champions League in South Africa, could not secure a place in the team. He kept going in and out until he got a place in the team for the 2011 World Cup. Rich in natural talent, Rohit’s career took a turn in 2013 when he started the Champions Trophy opener from the middle order. He was the fourth highest run scorer in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma on his last tour of England

57.66 vs England Test 2021

81.00, World Cup, 2019

77.00 vs England, ODI 2018

68.50 vs England T20 2018

76.00, Champions Trophy 2017

