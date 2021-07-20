Rohit Shetty Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Rohit Shetty An Indian director and cinematographer who is very famous for his action films.He directed a movie like Golmar Series, Singham and Singham Returns.. Rohit Shetty’s film Dilwale was so successful all over India and abroad that he was nominated for a filmfare as the best director.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Rohit Shetty nickname Rohit Known name Rohit Shetty Birthday March 14, 1973 Year 47 years (as of 2020) place of origin Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Birthplace Mangalore, Karnataka, India Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Film director Marriage status marriage Girlfriend / office work Prachi Desai (actress) religion Hindu Zodiac Pisces Eating habits vegetarian

Rohit was born to the movie stuntman Madhu .B Shetty and junior Bollywood artist Ratna Shetty. Born in Mangalore, he grew up with four sisters and two siblings. As a kid, he watched movies, but since then he has been eager to be a director. He studied at St. Mary’s School until the age of 17, after which he entered the film industry as an assistant director of Kukukori.

Rohit Shetty’s father was also known as Fighter Shetty because he was a fight director and a famous villain of the ’70s. Rohit’s father died when he was just seven years old. After this incident, his family was in great danger, so his mother went to Amitabh Bachchan for help and he helped. He is currently hosting the reality show Khatron ke Kiladi.

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name St Mary’s School, Mumbai College / university Not applicable Educational background Not applicable Ethnicity Hindu Father’s name Mudhu Balwant Shetty (actor and fight director) Mother’s name Rat Nashetti Brother’s name With Hriday Shetty (Step-Brother)

Uday Shetty (Step-Brother) Sister name Chandashetti (elder), Chayashetti

(Elder), Mahek Shetty (Elder) Spouse / husband’s name Maya Shetty (banker) Child (child) name Daughter-N / A

Son-Ishan

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards India – Winner of the Chennai Express Best Fill Award Starbox Office India Awards – Wins Mr Box Office India blockbuster in the movie Singham Returns Zee Cine Awards – Winner of the Power Club Box Office Award in the movie Bol Bachchan Zee Cine Awards – Won the Best Film Award in the movie Golmaal Again

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 280 Chlore Monthly salary / income 25 chlores per month Home address Mumbai car Maserati Lamborghini

favorite:-

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color black height Feet – 6 feet 1 inch Meters – 1.85 m Centimeter – 185 cm weight Kilogram-80 Kg Figure measurement Chest – 42 Waist size – 36 inches Biceps size – 16 inches Figure measurement – ​​42-36-16

Learn more Bipasha Basu, Nasir Ladin Shah, Manoji Barge Pai

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician?Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.

Narendra Modi 40%, 36 vote 36 vote 40% 36 votes-40% of all votes

Rahul Gandhi 14%, 13 vote 13 vote 14% 13 votes-14% of all votes

Mamuta Banerjee 13%, 12 vote 12 vote 13% 12 votes-13% of all votes

Arvind Keziwar 13%, 12 vote 12 vote 13% 12 votes-13% of all votes

Adityanas Yogi 11%, 10 vote Ten vote 11% 10 votes-11% of all votes

Amit Shah 8%, 7 vote 7 vote 8% 7 votes-8% of all votes Total votes: 90 Voter: 73 — XX You or your IP have already voted.