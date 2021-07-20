Rohit Shetty Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Rohit Shetty An Indian director and cinematographer who is very famous for his action films.He directed a movie like Golmar Series, Singham and Singham Returns.. Rohit Shetty’s film Dilwale was so successful all over India and abroad that he was nominated for a filmfare as the best director.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Rohit Shetty
|nickname
|Rohit
|Known name
|Rohit Shetty
|Birthday
|March 14, 1973
|Year
|47 years (as of 2020)
|place of origin
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Birthplace
|Mangalore, Karnataka, India
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Film director
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Girlfriend / office work
|Prachi Desai (actress)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Pisces
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Rohit was born to the movie stuntman Madhu .B Shetty and junior Bollywood artist Ratna Shetty. Born in Mangalore, he grew up with four sisters and two siblings. As a kid, he watched movies, but since then he has been eager to be a director. He studied at St. Mary’s School until the age of 17, after which he entered the film industry as an assistant director of Kukukori.
Rohit Shetty’s father was also known as Fighter Shetty because he was a fight director and a famous villain of the ’70s. Rohit’s father died when he was just seven years old. After this incident, his family was in great danger, so his mother went to Amitabh Bachchan for help and he helped. He is currently hosting the reality show Khatron ke Kiladi.
Education, family, ethnicity:-
|school name
|St Mary’s School, Mumbai
|College / university
|Not applicable
|Educational background
|Not applicable
|Ethnicity
|Hindu
|Father’s name
|Mudhu Balwant Shetty (actor and fight director)
|Mother’s name
|Rat Nashetti
|Brother’s name
|With Hriday Shetty (Step-Brother)
Uday Shetty (Step-Brother)
|Sister name
|Chandashetti (elder), Chayashetti
(Elder), Mahek Shetty (Elder)
|Spouse / husband’s name
|Maya Shetty (banker)
|Child (child) name
|Daughter-N / A
Son-Ishan
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards India – Winner of the Chennai Express Best Fill Award
|Starbox Office India Awards – Wins Mr Box Office India blockbuster in the movie Singham Returns
|Zee Cine Awards – Winner of the Power Club Box Office Award in the movie Bol Bachchan
|Zee Cine Awards – Won the Best Film Award in the movie Golmaal Again
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|280 Chlore
|Monthly salary / income
|25 chlores per month
|Home address
|Mumbai
|car
|Maserati
|Lamborghini
favorite:-
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|black
|height
|Feet – 6 feet 1 inch
|Meters – 1.85 m
|Centimeter – 185 cm
|weight
|Kilogram-80 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest – 42
|Waist size – 36 inches
|Biceps size – 16 inches
|Figure measurement – 42-36-16
Learn more Bipasha Basu, Nasir Ladin Shah, Manoji Barge Pai
Celebrity Poll 2021
-
Narendra Modi 40%, 36 vote
36 vote 40%
36 votes-40% of all votes
-
Rahul Gandhi 14%, 13 vote
13 vote 14%
13 votes-14% of all votes
-
Mamuta Banerjee 13%, 12 vote
12 vote 13%
12 votes-13% of all votes
-
Arvind Keziwar 13%, 12 vote
12 vote 13%
12 votes-13% of all votes
-
Adityanas Yogi 11%, 10 vote
Ten vote 11%
10 votes-11% of all votes
-
Amit Shah 8%, 7 vote
7 vote 8%
7 votes-8% of all votes
Total votes: 90
Voter: 73
July 20, 2021 — December 31, 2021
XX
You or your IP have already voted.
1stock
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.