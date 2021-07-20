Rohit Shetty Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

People

21 mins ago
Rohit Shetty An Indian director and cinematographer who is very famous for his action films.He directed a movie like Golmar Series, Singham and Singham Returns.. Rohit Shetty’s film Dilwale was so successful all over India and abroad that he was nominated for a filmfare as the best director.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Rohit Shetty
nickname Rohit
Known name Rohit Shetty
Birthday March 14, 1973
Year 47 years (as of 2020)
place of origin Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Birthplace Mangalore, Karnataka, India
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Film director
Marriage status marriage
Girlfriend / office work Prachi Desai (actress)
religion Hindu
Zodiac Pisces
Eating habits vegetarian

Rohit was born to the movie stuntman Madhu .B Shetty and junior Bollywood artist Ratna Shetty. Born in Mangalore, he grew up with four sisters and two siblings. As a kid, he watched movies, but since then he has been eager to be a director. He studied at St. Mary’s School until the age of 17, after which he entered the film industry as an assistant director of Kukukori.

Rohit Shetty’s father was also known as Fighter Shetty because he was a fight director and a famous villain of the ’70s. Rohit’s father died when he was just seven years old. After this incident, his family was in great danger, so his mother went to Amitabh Bachchan for help and he helped. He is currently hosting the reality show Khatron ke Kiladi.

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name St Mary’s School, Mumbai
College / university Not applicable
Educational background Not applicable
Ethnicity Hindu
Father’s name Mudhu Balwant Shetty (actor and fight director)
Mother’s name Rat Nashetti
Brother’s name With Hriday Shetty (Step-Brother)
Uday Shetty (Step-Brother)
Sister name Chandashetti (elder), Chayashetti
(Elder), Mahek Shetty (Elder)
Spouse / husband’s name Maya Shetty (banker)
Child (child) name Daughter-N / A
Son-Ishan
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards India – Winner of the Chennai Express Best Fill Award
Starbox Office India Awards – Wins Mr Box Office India blockbuster in the movie Singham Returns
Zee Cine Awards – Winner of the Power Club Box Office Award in the movie Bol Bachchan
Zee Cine Awards – Won the Best Film Award in the movie Golmaal Again
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 280 Chlore
Monthly salary / income 25 chlores per month
Home address Mumbai
car Maserati
Lamborghini
favorite:-

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color black
height Feet – 6 feet 1 inch
Meters – 1.85 m
Centimeter – 185 cm
weight Kilogram-80 Kg
Figure measurement Chest – 42
Waist size – 36 inches
Biceps size – 16 inches
Figure measurement – ​​42-36-16

