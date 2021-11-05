Rohit Shetty brought strong action, apart from Akshay, what are ‘Simmba’ and ‘Singham’ doing in the film; Learn

This is another police film of Rohit Shetty type ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’. In this, police officer DCP Veer Suryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) is playing the role of the chief of Anti Terrorism Squad. ‘Singham’ starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role and ‘Simmba’ featured Ranveer Singh. Both are guest stars in it, to enhance the brand value of the film. By the way, when the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh is on the run from his own police, at that time the difference between reel life and real life is also understood. In real life, a police officer is on the run and it might take a similar film drama to nab him.

However, Suryavanshi is a police officer from Mumbai. He is so conscientious that he does not give much time to his wife Riya (Katrina Kaif). His goal is to save Mumbai from any possible attack by terrorists and for this he is always ready. Sleeper cells of some terrorist organizations are still active who want to target Mumbai.

Suryavanshi learns that some RDXs from the Mumbai bombings many years ago are still left and preparations are on to detonate them. But this is not possible in the presence of Suryavanshi. Terrorists, whether on the ground or in the sky, cannot escape from Soorvvanshi. (Had it been in Hades, it would not have survived there, but there is no mention of Hades in this film.) Such Suryavanshi had to be successful.

This is basically an Akshay Kumar centric film. Akshay Kumar has his own style of every action, every car chase, every style of chasing and catching criminals. This is also a Rohit Shetty Marka film in which many amazing adventures are filled. There is nothing new in the story. But the style is cool and that is the aspect of this film that people can like. Apart from Akshay Kumar, no other actor has anything special to do. Even Katrina Kaif has nothing much to do. Just Katrina has a couple of scenes in which she is singing and dancing.

Sooryavanshi Star Rating- (3*)

Director- Rohit Shetty

Cast – Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher