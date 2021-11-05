Rohit Shetty exposes Katrina Kaif in front of Amitabh Bachchan Akshay Kumar also had a lot of fun watch video

Katrina Kaif will be seen speaking heavy dialogues from Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Agneepath’ in KBC’s ‘Shaandaar Friday’. So there Big B will be seen supporting Kat.

A promo has surfaced from the show KBC 13 in which Rohit Shetty tells Amitabh Bachchan – ‘All your films are my favourites. But the dialogues of ‘Agneepath’, they keep on speaking the dialogues of your films on the sets.’ Amitabh Bachchan is shocked to hear this and says- ‘Who? Katrina?’ Rohit Shetty says- ‘Ma’am, yes.’ Katrina starts laughing hearing this.

After this Amitabh Bachchan says- ‘Katrina we want to hear you.’ On this, Katrina says shyly- ‘How am I? Not like you, sir. Akshay Kumar is sitting next to Katrina who pulls the actress’s leg and says, ‘Hey Bol Ek Line and Upar Mil Jayegi’. Amitabh and Katrina laugh on hearing this.

After this Katrina gets ready for the act, then she says- ‘Sir, once you speak, after that I speak.’ Watch this funny video of Katrina and Amitabh Bachchan’s jugalbandi:-

Let me tell you, the film ‘Sooryavanshi’ has been released on November 5. The fans of this film of Rohit Shetty were waiting for a long time. For two consecutive years, the film was stalling from release due to one reason or the other. In such a situation, the film has been released after Diwali. (When Katrina slapped Akshay Kumar in ‘Sooryavanshi’; Kapil Sharma asked this question; Watch video)

The film has been released on 4000 screens overseas. Apart from Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan. Fans are looking very eager to see Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay Devgan together on the screen.

It is being speculated about Akshay’s film that after a long time, now a big film is being released in theaters, whose full benefit will be given to Sooryavanshi at the box office.