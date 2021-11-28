Rohit Shetty fond of vehicles he top-5 first choice for stunts know how the film maker’s car collection

Rohit Shetty is known for his apologies for the stunts of cars in his films. In his films, you will get to see such stunts from cars that, you will be forced to press your finger under your teeth. But do you know that Rohit Shetty also has such a collection of cars. Which includes Mahindra Scorpio, expensive sports cars and luxury sedans. Let us know with which cars Rohit Shetty does in films and which cars collection he has.

Maserati GT Sport – In 2018, this car was bought by only a few directors. In which the name of Rohit Shetty is also included. The Maserati GT Sport features two doors and four seats fitted with imported Alcantara leather. Along with this, this car has a Harmon Cardus audio system. On the other hand, the Maserati GT Sport is powered by Ferrari’s V9 unit engine that generates 453bhp power at 7000rpm and 520Nm peak torque at 4750rpm.

Ford Mustang GT- Rohit Shetty has a Ford Mustang GT sports car. In which he has made a lot of changes. Ford Mustang GT has a 5.0L V8 inn which is of 4915cc.

LAmborghini Urus – Rohit Shetty had bought a yellow colored Lamborghini Urus, which is the best selling color of Lamborghini sports cars. On the other hand, Lamborghini Urus is a very modern car which is influenced by sports cars. The ex-showroom price of this SUV is Rs 3.10 crore. Powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which makes 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque.

Range Rover Sport – Rohit Shetty also owns a modified Range Rover sport car. It is powered by a 5.0 liter supercharged V8 engine. Which generates torque of 625Nm. Apart from this, this car also has excellent ground clearance. Along with this, 7 driving modes have been given in this SUV from Economy to Sport.

BMW 7 Series – The BMW 7 Series is owned by Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt. At the same time, Rohit Shetty has a white colored BMW 7 Series car. It is powered by a 6-cylinder twin-turbo engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds.

Top 5 Cars to Pick for Stunts – Mahindra Scorpio, Ford Mustang, Ford Endeavor, Force Trax and Honda City cars are used for stunts in Rohit Shetty’s films. The most expensive of these cars is the Ford Mustang, which costs up to Rs 74.62 lakh. This car was used for stunts in the movie Dilwale. Along with this, the Ford Endeavor SUV costs Rs 36.26 lakh which was used for stunts in Singham.