Rohit Shetty Gifted an animal to Bharti Singh, Comedian Fear will make you smile | Rohit Shetty gave a terrible face to Bharti, the comedy star fell on her husband due to fear

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty is soon coming with his show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ and due to the promotion of this show, the director reached the sets of ‘Dance Deewane’. Here Bharti was hosting the show with her husband. Meanwhile, Rohit did something to Bharti that she screamed loudly.

Rohit will give a gift to Bharti

Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty is about to take a bang on the sets of the upcoming dancing TV reality show Dance India Dance. The film director will give a wonderful gift to Bharti Singh as soon as she arrives on the set. After seeing this, Bharti Singh is going to be in bad condition. She would fall on the set itself. After which the actress’ husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will be seen handling her.

Bharti will be seen kissing

The makers have given information about this very funny scene through a tremendous promo. Let us tell you that earlier the makers had released a promo video and told that after seeing Rohit Shetty on the set, Bharti Singh would start garlanding him. Not only this, seeing Rohit Shetty, she will forcefully kiss her cheeks.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ will come on July 17

Let us tell you, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ will come on Colors from July 17. The show has been shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Apart from him, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Mehak Chahal, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Maqbool and Aditya Singh will also be seen in this show.

