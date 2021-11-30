Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi success, reveals that some people from industry were betting against film | Rohit Shetty said on the success of Sooryavanshi – “People in the industry were betting till one night before that it would be a flop”

Everyone was saying this is crazy

Speaking about the buzz that was happening in the industry, he said- “Sab tha rahe tha ye pagal ho gaya hai. No one will come to the theatre.”

Rohit Shetty said, “I used to think that basic life had started.

The film will be released in theaters

Earlier while talking to PTI, Rohit Shetty had revealed that he had received several offers from OTT platforms but he stood by his decision and waited for the theaters to reopen.

People said cinema halls are dead

He said, “People said that cinema halls are dead, there is no future for films in theatres.. But I was not worried. There were offers from OTT for the film, there was a lot of discussion in my office also that we should Must move on. But I wanted to wait.”

This is the success of the fans

Talking on Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty said, “Sooryavanshi is not only my success, it is the success I got from your blessings. We will keep working together. We will stand together whenever bad times come. Thank you for your love and ours. Keep supporting for all films.”

consider myself lucky

At the same time, while talking to BBC, Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude to the audience on the success of Sooryavanshi and said, “I consider myself lucky that the audience has given me so much love. After a pandemic, the audience went to the cinema hall, tickets Buying and watching films with family has started again. I am thankful to the audience for this.”